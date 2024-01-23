The iconic duo Brooks & Dunn have officially unveiled their highly anticipated Reboot 2024 Tour. With a history of being the best-selling duo of all time, this legendary pair is set to perform over 20 dates across the United States and Canada.

The Reboot 2024 tour is scheduled to kick off in West Palm Beach on May 3 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. The pair will then make appearances in cities such as Tampa, Houston, Denver, Mountain View, Charleston, Toronto, and Saratoga Springs before wrapping up on August 10 in Welch, Minnesota at Treasure Island Amphitheater. Brooks & Dunn will be joined by country rocker David Lee Murphy and country artist ERNEST.

The “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” singer’s recent collaboration project, REBOOT, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, marking their return to the top of the charts since 2009. This achievement also earned them their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, a record-setting accomplishment for any country duo or group in the chart’s history. In 2019, Brooks & Dunn were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category. Additionally, they hold the record for the longest-running Country Music residency in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the Reboot 2024 tour will be available starting Friday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time on the official website www.brooks-dunn.com. Various VIP packages and exclusive experiences will be offered.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Brooks & Dunn ‘REBOOT’ 2024 Tour Dates

5/3 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/4 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/10 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

5/11 Thackerville, OK — Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

5/16 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

5/17 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

5/30 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

5/31 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

6/1 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

6/6 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

6/7 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/8 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

6/13 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post

6/14 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

6/15 Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/20 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/21 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

6/22 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

6/27 Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

6/28 Allentown, PA – PPL Center

6/29 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8/10 Welch, MN — Treasure Island Amphitheater