BeachLife Festival celebrates its fifth edition this year, hosting Sting, Incubus, My Morning Jacket as headliners with many more acts set to perform. The event will take place at Redondo Beach in Los Angeles on May 3 to 5 and feature over 50 artists on four stages in the sand.

📷 BeachLife Festival May 3-5, 2024 "Are You In?" 📷 Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/1vES7FNs0h pic.twitter.com/siAZiMckaD — BeachLifeFestival (@BeachLifeFest) January 19, 2024

The first day of the festival will see Sting headline the show, with performances from Dirty Heads, Seal, City and Colour, Donavon Frankenreiter & G. Love, Bedouin Soundclash, The Samples, Jordana and more. The second day’s bill consists of acts like DEVO, Local Natives, Santigold, Steel Pulse, Chevy Metal, Sun Room, and Jon Snodgrass, with Incubus headlining.

Sunday’s edition of the fest boasts an experimental and easy mood with My Morning Jacket, leading Trey Anastasio + Classic TAB, Fleet Foxes, ZZ Top, Courtney Barnett, Margo Price, Sugar Ray and more.

BeachLife Festival is famous for hosting artists from different genres, drawing festivalgoers who admire rock, pop, reggae or jam, funk and punk. Since its inaugural year in 2019, it has equally appealed to foodies as well as music fans. Once again, it will provide a dining experience to those willing to be served a four-course meal by the DAOU SideStage while watching the bands perform on stage. Craft beer bars, local food trucks, multiple food and beverage vendors will also be available on-site for festivalgoers.

General admission tickets are available now starting at $159 for single day, and $399 for a three-day pass. Fans can obtain their tickets at BeachLifeFestival.com. Tickets are also available via secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See BeachLife fest’s full schedule below:

BeachLife 2024 Lineup

Friday

Sting

Dirty Heads

Seal

City and Colour

Donavon Frankenreiter & G. Love

Bedouin Soundclash

The Samples

Jordana

Abraham Alexander

Surfer Blood

Warren Fitzgerald of The Vandals

Scott Reynolds of ALL

Chase Petra

Saturday

Incubus

DEVO

Local Natives

Santigold

Pepper

Steel Pulse

Chevy Metal

Sun Room

The Expendables

Cydeways

Grace McKagan

Kevin Seconds of 7Seconds

Jon Snodgrass

Jen Pop of The Bombpops

The Last

The Rookie5

Sunday

My Morning Jacket

Trey Anastasio + Classic TAB

Fleet Foxes

ZZ Top

Courtney Barnett

Margo Price

Sugar Ray

St Paul & The Broken Bones

Atlas Genius

Gaby Moreno

Tito Puente Jr.

Sashamon

Wall of Sound

Asiatica

Saxon Weiss

It’s OK!