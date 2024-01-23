BeachLife Festival celebrates its fifth edition this year, hosting Sting, Incubus, My Morning Jacket as headliners with many more acts set to perform. The event will take place at Redondo Beach in Los Angeles on May 3 to 5 and feature over 50 artists on four stages in the sand.
The first day of the festival will see Sting headline the show, with performances from Dirty Heads, Seal, City and Colour, Donavon Frankenreiter & G. Love, Bedouin Soundclash, The Samples, Jordana and more. The second day’s bill consists of acts like DEVO, Local Natives, Santigold, Steel Pulse, Chevy Metal, Sun Room, and Jon Snodgrass, with Incubus headlining.
Sunday’s edition of the fest boasts an experimental and easy mood with My Morning Jacket, leading Trey Anastasio + Classic TAB, Fleet Foxes, ZZ Top, Courtney Barnett, Margo Price, Sugar Ray and more.
BeachLife Festival is famous for hosting artists from different genres, drawing festivalgoers who admire rock, pop, reggae or jam, funk and punk. Since its inaugural year in 2019, it has equally appealed to foodies as well as music fans. Once again, it will provide a dining experience to those willing to be served a four-course meal by the DAOU SideStage while watching the bands perform on stage. Craft beer bars, local food trucks, multiple food and beverage vendors will also be available on-site for festivalgoers.
General admission tickets are available now starting at $159 for single day, and $399 for a three-day pass. Fans can obtain their tickets at BeachLifeFestival.com. Tickets are also available via secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
See BeachLife fest’s full schedule below:
BeachLife 2024 Lineup
Friday
Sting
Dirty Heads
Seal
City and Colour
Donavon Frankenreiter & G. Love
Bedouin Soundclash
The Samples
Jordana
Abraham Alexander
Surfer Blood
Warren Fitzgerald of The Vandals
Scott Reynolds of ALL
Chase Petra
Saturday
Incubus
DEVO
Local Natives
Santigold
Pepper
Steel Pulse
Chevy Metal
Sun Room
The Expendables
Cydeways
Grace McKagan
Kevin Seconds of 7Seconds
Jon Snodgrass
Jen Pop of The Bombpops
The Last
The Rookie5
Sunday
My Morning Jacket
Trey Anastasio + Classic TAB
Fleet Foxes
ZZ Top
Courtney Barnett
Margo Price
Sugar Ray
St Paul & The Broken Bones
Atlas Genius
Gaby Moreno
Tito Puente Jr.
Sashamon
Wall of Sound
Asiatica
Saxon Weiss
It’s OK!
