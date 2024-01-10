Concert junkies: it’s time to hit the sand this summer and soak in a variety of genres during the return of Alabama’s Hangout Fest at the beaches of Gulf Shores.

During the 2024 edition of the event, indie-pop star Lana Del Rey will bring her dreamy, intimate vocals to the stage for a headlining performance, alongside country’s “Heading South” singer Zach Bryan, and the electric duo behind ODESZA. Other top acts set to perform at the festival include the “Closer” hitmakers of The Chainsmokers, rock’s Cage the Elephant, actress and singer Renee Rapp, alternative/indie artist Dominick Fike, and pop-country’s Jessie Murph.

The pop-punkers of All Time Low and A Day to Remember will also take the stage, as well as DJ Alison Wonderland, rapper Doechii, and country singer Megan Moroney. Paul Russell, The Beaches, David Kushner, and Chappell Roan are among the artists rounding-out the bill.

| RELATED: A Look Ahead: Music Festivals Announced for 2024 |

Presale tickets will head on sale Friday, January 12 at 11 a.m. CT via the official festival website. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full lineup below:

Last Updated on January 10, 2024