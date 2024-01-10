Derek Klena is set to return to the cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” beginning February 6. The Tony-winning production at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre will welcome Klena back in the role of Christian, a character he first embodied to critical acclaim in May 2022. Klena’s return aligns with the arrival of Grammy-winning star Boy George, who will take on the role of Harold Zidler.

Klena, recognized for his role in Anastasia and a Tony nominee for his exceptional performance in “Jagged Little Pill,” brings a blend of talent and charisma to “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” His portrayal of Christian, a pivotal character in the tragic love story at the heart of the production, has been lauded for its depth and emotional resonance.

The current Broadway cast of “Moulin Rouge!” features Courtney Reed as Satine, Casey Cott as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Gabe Martínez as Santiago, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini.

The musical’s soundtrack includes covers of Katy Perry’s “Fireworks,” Elton John’s “Your Song,” and Sia’s “Chandelier,” among others. The story unfolds in the setting of Paris’ iconic Moulin Rouge, tracing the tragic love story between the performer Satine and composer Christian.

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Peter Hylenski, hair designer David Brian Brown, and makeup designer Sarah Cimino contributing their expertise. The musical’s aesthetic vision is shaped by the creative services of Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, while Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel skillfully handle casting.

Last Updated on January 10, 2024