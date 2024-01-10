Are you a guitarist and in need of a new gig? If so, the legendary Smashing Pumpkins want to hear from you.

The iconic group behind “1979” announced they’re seeking a new bandmate following the departure of their longtime guitarist Jeff Scroeder after 15 years this past October.

“Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path,” Scroeder said at the time in a statement.

Now, the Billy Corgan-fronted group is holding an open call for a new guitarist — not a bassist — to “anyone who might be interested.” The band asked interested musicians to reach out with a resume and any related materials to [email protected].

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins)

The new bandmate will join the Smashing Pumpkins’ current lineup: Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, along with touring bassist Jack Bates and multi-instrumentalist Katie Cole. The alt-rockers, hailing from Chicago, have become a staple in the rock scene following the release of their breakthrough sophomore record Siamese Dream in 1993, followed by the smash-hit album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness in 1995. They’ve since dropped a handful of LPs, including 2023’s Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Parts.

This year, the band is set to support Green Day on The Saviors Tour.

Last Updated on January 10, 2024