The developers behind the famed Las Vegas MSG Sphere were attempting to bring the highly acclaimed venue to London, however, after the city’s mayor spoke-out about his opposition to the proposal, plans have officially been withdrawn.

In November, London Mayor Sadiq Khan directed the London Legacy Development Corporation to refuse a planning application for MSG Sphere London, noting that it would have caused “unacceptable harm to hundreds of residents,” with various concerns about the venue’s height and appearance in the city.

“London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city,” a spokesperson for the mayor of London told Dezeen.

The 21,500-capacity, 90-metre-tall, spherical venue would have been a replica of the Vegas’ Sphere, with more than one million LEDs covering its facade and floor-to-ceiling screens inside. It was set to be constructed in Stratford, east London at a 4.7-acre site that has been left unused since the 2012 Olympic Games.

The UK Government’s Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities, fought to keep the project from collapsing by submitting a letter to the LLDC, preventing the corporation from implementing the Mayor’s direction to refuse permission. However, it was too late, as the Sphere’s plans have now been withdrawn.

Although the Secretary of State Michael Gove could have overrode Khan’s decision, Sphere CEO James Dolan told The Evening Standard the application was “subject to a completely politically motivated move by the mayor’s office,” noting, “we can’t keep banging our heads against the wall in London while there are other cities that want us.”

“We are going to sell the land,” Dolan said. “We are exiting the market. It hurts me to say that. We wanted London to be the second place where we opened up a Sphere. Chasing this in London is not the right thing for the company.”

A Sphere Entertainment spokesperson told Sky News that they informed Gove of their decision and “will not be participating in the call-in process.”

“We would like to thank all of those who worked earnestly to bring this project to London,” the spokesperson said. “We are committed to continuing to work collaboratively with forward-thinking cities around the world who are serious about bringing this next-generation entertainment experience to their communities.”

While the Sphere won’t be expanding to London, it already has a new prospect: Abu Dhabi. Dolan is reportedly in “serious talks” with the United Arab Emirates to license a sphere arena in the country, sources familiar with the matter told the New York Post last month.

Alongside Abu Dhabi, Sphere Entertainment is reportedly planning eight Sphere arenas across the world. The company recently noted in a press release that “we are in substantive discussions with multiple international markets.”

Last Updated on January 10, 2024