The MSG Sphere has become a phenomenon in the world of entertainment, pushing the boundaries of a venue. While the Sphere won’t be expanding to London, it has a new prospect: Abu Dhabi.

The $2.3 billion venue first opened in Las Vegas this past September, offering floor-to-ceiling wrap-around LED screens, and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers. Although it is looking to expand globally, mayor of London Sadiq Khan directed the London Legacy Development Corporation to refuse a planning application for MSG Sphere London, noting that it would have caused “unacceptable harm to hundreds of residents,” with various concerns about the venue’s height and appearance in the city.

Now, according to the New York Post, Sphere Entertainment Chief Executive James Dolan is reportedly in “serious talks” with the United Arab Emirates to license a sphere arena in the country, sources familiar with the matter said. Although London rejected the idea due to the one million LED lights and other effects, the UAE has taken on other large-scale projects in recent years, including the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena, which opened in 2021.

Alongside Abu Dhabi, Sphere Entertainment is reportedly planning eight Sphere arenas across the world. The company recently noted in a press release that “we are in substantive discussions with multiple international markets.”

In Vegas, the Sphere’s next moves are a hot-topic. It first opened with a residency by the iconic rockers of U2 — which has extended twice through 2024 — and recently announced Phish will take-over the venue for a four-night run in April. The venue also plans on embarking in the sports world; first, it is likely to host the NHL 2024 draft, followed by a UFC match later next year.

Last Updated on December 15, 2023