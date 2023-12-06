The $2.3 billion MSG Sphere in Las Vegas has been the talk of the entertainment industry since its debut in September, but now, the highly-acclaimed venue is launching into the sports world in 2024 when it will likely host the NHL Draft.

While no final contracts have been signed at this time, league commissioner Gary Bettman revealed that the deal is near-certain. The league plans to use both the exterior and interior of the Sphere to their advantage, something Bettman said will be “dramatic and compelling.”

“The Sphere is a spectacular property, so I think both for the Sphere and for us this will be a good event to show yet another capability of this magnificent theater,” Bettman said.

The NHL Draft is already a highly-anticipated event, as its the last for the league before it moves into a decentralized model, where teams’ general managers and scouts stay in their home markets. This would also be the third time in the league’s history that a draft was held at a non-NHL venue.

This will mark the first sporting event to be held at the Sphere, followed by the previously-announced UFC match in September 2024. UFC President Dana White revealed news of the fight last month, promising “the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.”

The Sphere broke ground in the industry with U2’s residency, “U2:UV Achtung Baby.” The residency was highly-successful — extending twice into 2024 — with mind-bending visuals offering fans an immersive experience. The venue’s floor-to-ceiling wrap-around interior LED screen and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers make it a highly sought-after space for any big-name act.

Just last week, Phish announced they’ll be taking over the Sphere for a four-night run from April 18 through 21. The band plans to offer “completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience.”

Last Updated on December 6, 2023