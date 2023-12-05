Iconic rock band U2 added four more dates to their highly successful “U2:UV Achtung Baby” residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Originally scheduled to conclude on December 16, the residency was previously extended to February 18, and now, it is set to culminate with two pairs of shows: February 23 and 24, followed by March 1 and 2. The final night of their residency will mark a total of 40 shows.

The “U2:UV Achtung Baby” residency at Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere has not only captivated fans but has also rewritten the record books. Billboard reported that the initial run of 17 shows became “the fastest-grossing residency” in Las Vegas history, raking in a staggering $110 million in ticket sales. Each show, on average, brought in $6.5 million, with approximately 16,500 tickets sold.

U2’s departure will make way for another legendary act, as Phish recently announced a four-night residency at the Sphere in mid-April.

Presale tickets for the new shows will be available on December 4 and the general sale starts on December 8 at 11 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. To find tickets to the final shows of “U2:UV Achtung Baby” residency, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of U2:UV Achtung Baby residency dates can be found below:

U2 2023-2024 ‘U2: UV Achtung Baby’ Residency Dates

12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

12/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

12/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

12/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

12/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

12/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

01/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

01/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

01/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

03/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

03/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

Last Updated on December 5, 2023