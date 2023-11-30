Phish has officially been tapped as the next artist to take over the widely-acclaimed Las Vegas Sphere, bringing an immersive concert experience to fans across a four-night run next April.

The gigs will aptly take place from April 18 through 21, promising a “completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience.” Phish is known for presenting different experiences during each of their shows, and this round of concerts plan to continue that tradition with the venue’s wraparound floor-to-ceiling interior LED screens and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Phish will bring four performances to Sphere on Apr 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2024. Each of Phish’s shows will feature completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience. pic.twitter.com/iRzFPx3ugJ — Sphere (@SphereVegas) November 30, 2023

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” Phish guitarist and vocalist Trey Anastasio said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

Last Updated on November 30, 2023