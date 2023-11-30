Phish has officially been tapped as the next artist to take over the widely-acclaimed Las Vegas Sphere, bringing an immersive concert experience to fans across a four-night run next April.
The gigs will aptly take place from April 18 through 21, promising a “completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience.” Phish is known for presenting different experiences during each of their shows, and this round of concerts plan to continue that tradition with the venue’s wraparound floor-to-ceiling interior LED screens and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Phish will bring four performances to Sphere on Apr 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2024. Each of Phish’s shows will feature completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience. pic.twitter.com/iRzFPx3ugJ
— Sphere (@SphereVegas) November 30, 2023
“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” Phish guitarist and vocalist Trey Anastasio said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”
Fans can request single-day or four-day tickets to see Phish at the Sphere here through December 11 at 12 p.m. ET. All remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning December 15 at 1 p.m. ET. Tickets are also available via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership and no fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
The Sphere, which debuted this past September, kicked-off with a residency from the rockers of U2. The band extended the residency, dubbed “U2: UV Achtung Baby,” through February 2024. While the Sphere has not announced any further concerts at this time for 2024, the venue plans to host a UFC match, marking its first venture into the sports industry.
It’s also fully embracing the holiday spirit; the Sphere announced this week that it will display the Radio City Rockettes across the LED exterior of the Sphere every day this holiday season, showcasing the longest-running precision dance company in America.
This is the latest news for Phish, who previously announced that they’re bringing their bluegrass-psychedelic rock tunes to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware next August for their 11th music festival. They’re also slated to round-out 2023 with a four-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden from December 28 to 31.
Last Updated on November 30, 2023
