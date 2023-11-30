After a sold-out “Great Expectations” adaptation last season, Eddie Izzard will return to New York’s Greenwich House Off-Broadway in a new solo adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Performances are set to run from January 25 to March 3, 2024, with an opening on February 11.

New York! I’m coming back with my new solo production of Hamlet by William Shakespeare. Tickets are on sale now for this limited run. Don’t miss it. #EddieIzzardHamlet Tickets: https://t.co/mGUcwfy567 — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) November 28, 2023

This Hamlet adaptation features Izzard in a one-person staging version where she portrays men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets in the play. Just like the one-person adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” that played at Greenwich House and in London’s West End last year, “Hamlet” is another production that Izzard helped bring to life with her brother Mark, who penned the play, along with direction by Selena Cadell.

“It’s a great challeng,e but there is no point living and not going for challenges,” Izzard told the Associated Press on the eve of the play’s announcement. “You’re just at the edge of your skill set and pushing out even further.”

Izzard noted that she had always gravitated towards playing complex and challenging characters, and this production for everyone — a timeless drama with an accidental hero.

“Selina, Mark, and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, scary and dramatic Hamlet,” she said.

The Off-Broadway “Hamlet” will have a set design by Tom Piper, lighting by Tyler Elich, costume styling by Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta, and movement direction by Didi Hopkins. The production belongs to WestBeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

Known for her versatile appearances on stage as an actor and comedian as well as in film productions, Izzard’s career journey extends from the Emmy Award-winning stand-up “Dressed to Kill,” the FX series “The Riches,” and the film “Victoria & Abdul” to Broadway shows “A Day in the Death of Joe Egg” and “Race.” She’s also appeared in roles like Mr Kite in “Across the Universe,” Lussurioso in “Revengers Tragedy,” and the criminal expert Roman Nagel in “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen.”

In” Hamlet,” The King of Denmark is dead, and Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge, initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. Fans who would like to watch Izzard in multiple roles in this gripping adaptation can obtain their tickets here.

Last Updated on November 30, 2023