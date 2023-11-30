Atlanta’s renowned Shaky Knees Music Festival has officially dropped its lineup for the 2024 edition. The festival is scheduled to begin on May 3 and go until May 5 in Atlanta at Central Park. With more than 60 bands each year, the festival boasts an eclectic mix of headlining giants and rising stars – making it an event for music lovers of various genres.

Headlining Friday’s festival is Noah Kahan, accompanied by other artists such as Arcade Fire and Young the Giant. Saturday’s headliners include Weezer and Queens of the Stone Age, while alternative rock legend the Foo Fighters will close-out the festival on Sunday. Shaky Knees Festival fans can also anticipate performances from punk rock icon Billy Idol and experience the nostalgic vibes of The Offspring.

Joining the ranks of confirmed acts are some of the most talked about names in the industry; Girl in Red, Dinosaur Jr., Portugal, Sunny Day Real Estate, Switchfoot, Royal Blood, and Holly Humberstone are just a glimpse of artists that will take the stage.

Single-day and three-day general admission (GA) and VIP passes will be available for purchase starting Thursday, November 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Festivalgoers can also score tickets via MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the full lineup below:

Last Updated on November 30, 2023