Phish is celebrating the end of 2023 — and start of 2024 — with a four-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The shows are set to take place from December 28 to December 31 at the legendary venue. A ticket request period is currently underway on the band’s site and will run through September 25 at 12 p.m. EST. Single-day tickets will be available, as well as a four-day ticket option. A limited number of travel packages will also be up-for-grabs.

Phish recently dropped news of a new music festival, heading to Delaware next year. The Phish festival will take place from August 15 to 18 in 2024 at The Woodlands — home of Dover’s Firefly Music Festival. This marks the band’s 11th festival and their first since 2018’s Curveball, which was called-off last minute in Watkins Glen due to safety concerns.

Fans can also jam along to the band during the four-day Phish: Riviera Maya experience in Mexico from February 21 to 24 for a “concert vacation” in Cancun.

Find a full list of Phish’s upcoming gigs, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces, below:

Phish Tour Dates 2023 — 2024

October 6, 2023 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

October 7, 2023 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

October 8, 2023 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

October 10, 2023 – Wright State University Nutter Center | Dayton, OH

October 11, 2023 – Wright State University Nutter Center | Dayton, OH

October 13, 2023 – United Center | Chicago, IL

October 14, 2023 – United Center | Chicago, IL

October 15, 2023 – United Center | Chicago, IL

December 28, 2023 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

December 29, 2023 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

December 30, 2023 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

December 31, 2023 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

February 21 – 24, 2024 – Moon Palace Cancun | Cancun, MX

August 15 – 18, 2024 – The Woodlands | Dover, DE

Last Updated on September 19, 2023