Rapper Earl Sweatshirt and producer the Alchemist are heading out on an 11-date tour this fall to support their newly-released joint album Voir Dire.

“Voir Dire Tour” will kick-off in November, starting at the Showbox Sodo in Seattle on November 6, followed by stops in 10 more cities including San Francisco, Dallas, Washington DC, and New York. The limited run will conclude at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit on November 27.

Producer Black Noi$e and their frequent collaborator MIKE are set to join the tour alongside Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist.

While Voir Dire album is not currently available on Spotify and Apple Music, and can only be streamed on Gala.com, it is set to be released on all streaming platforms on October 6.

The musicians previously collaborated on the Alchemist’s EP Bread which featured Earl Sweatshirt in the track “E. Coli.”

Apart from the Voir Dire collaboration, Earl Sweatshirt has released four studio albums: Doris (2013), I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside (2015), Some Rap Songs (2018), and Sick! (2022). He was defined as “the most exciting rapper to emerge in years” by The New Yorker in 2018.

The Alchemist produced and remixed songs for many successful artists from different genres since the early ’90s, such as Nas, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Linkin Park, Ghostface Killah, Morcheeba, and Snoop Dogg. In addition to his three solo studio albums, he dropped several collaborative albums with artists including Prodigy, Havoc, Freddie Gibbs, and more until his latest joint release with Earl Sweatshirt.

His career has sparked singles, EPs, mixtapes, various collaborations, instrumental albums, and compilations.

Find the duo’s tour dates and ticket links for the shows below:

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist 2023 Tour Dates

11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

11/07 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *

11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

11/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio At The Factory

11/15 — Houston, TX @ The Ballroom At Warehouse Live

11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Heaven At The Masquerade

11/20 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/22 — New York City, NY@ Brooklyn Steel

11/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale

11/27 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

*= w/ MIKE

Last Updated on September 19, 2023