The English rockers of Bush are hitting the road this fall.

The North American “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere Tour” will kick-off on November 14 in Orlando, followed by shows at venues like Syracuse’s Landmark Theater, the Providence Performing Arts Center, Stage AE in Pittsburgh, and Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota. They’ll appear in Vancouver, Buffalo, and Madison before wrapping-up at Spokane’s Fox Theater on December 6.

Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire will provide support.

Bush’s ninth studio album, The Art of Survival, dropped in 2022. The LP, which featured the single “More Than Machines,” followed The Kingdom in 2020. The Gavin Rossdale-fronted group first arrived on the scene in the early ’90s, garnering attention with hits like “Comedown” and “Glycerine” from their 1995 debut Sixteen Stone, as well as “Greedy Fly” and “Cold Contagious” from Razorblade Suitcase in 1997.

On November 10, the band is set to release a best-of compilation dubbed LOADED: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, as well as a new single due September 20.

Find a list of ticket links to Bush’s tour via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of upcoming tour dates.

Bush Ticket Links

Bush Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Bush Tickets at ScoreBig

Bush Tickets at SeatGeek

Bush Tickets at StubHub

Bush Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership with code TICKETNEWS

Bush Tickets at Vivid Seats

Bush North American Tour 2023

11/14 – Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live

11/15 – Clearwater, FL | Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/17 – Durham, NC | DPAC

11/18 – Hershey, PA | Hershey Theater

11/19 – Syracuse, NY | Landmark Theater

11/21 – Providence, RI | Providence Performing Arts Center

11/22 – Buffalo, NY | Town Ballroom

11/24 – Peterborough, ON | Peterborough Memorial Centre

11/25 – Hamilton, ON | First Canadian Centre

11/26 – Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE

11/28 – Madison, WI | The Sylvee

11/30 – Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

12/01 – Welch, MN | Treasure Island Resort & Casino

12/03 – Billings, MT | MetraPark

12/05 – Vancouver, BC | Orpheum Theatre

12/06 – Spokane, WA | The Fox Theater

Last Updated on September 19, 2023