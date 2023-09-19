The English rockers of Bush are hitting the road this fall.
The North American “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere Tour” will kick-off on November 14 in Orlando, followed by shows at venues like Syracuse’s Landmark Theater, the Providence Performing Arts Center, Stage AE in Pittsburgh, and Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota. They’ll appear in Vancouver, Buffalo, and Madison before wrapping-up at Spokane’s Fox Theater on December 6.
Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire will provide support.
Bush’s ninth studio album, The Art of Survival, dropped in 2022. The LP, which featured the single “More Than Machines,” followed The Kingdom in 2020. The Gavin Rossdale-fronted group first arrived on the scene in the early ’90s, garnering attention with hits like “Comedown” and “Glycerine” from their 1995 debut Sixteen Stone, as well as “Greedy Fly” and “Cold Contagious” from Razorblade Suitcase in 1997.
On November 10, the band is set to release a best-of compilation dubbed LOADED: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, as well as a new single due September 20.
Find a list of ticket links to Bush’s tour via resale marketplaces below, as well as a full list of upcoming tour dates.
Bush North American Tour 2023
11/14 – Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live
11/15 – Clearwater, FL | Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/17 – Durham, NC | DPAC
11/18 – Hershey, PA | Hershey Theater
11/19 – Syracuse, NY | Landmark Theater
11/21 – Providence, RI | Providence Performing Arts Center
11/22 – Buffalo, NY | Town Ballroom
11/24 – Peterborough, ON | Peterborough Memorial Centre
11/25 – Hamilton, ON | First Canadian Centre
11/26 – Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE
11/28 – Madison, WI | The Sylvee
11/30 – Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
12/01 – Welch, MN | Treasure Island Resort & Casino
12/03 – Billings, MT | MetraPark
12/05 – Vancouver, BC | Orpheum Theatre
12/06 – Spokane, WA | The Fox Theater
