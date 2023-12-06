Miranda Lambert is set to conclude her Sin City residency with a series of nine shows throughout March and April. Titled “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency,” the final performances offer an intimate experience at the Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“As someone who’s lived on a bus and toured from city-to-city for more than half my life, having a Vegas residency has been such a fun change of pace creatively,” the “Vice” singer stated, reflecting on her Vegas experience. “The band and I are excited to keep this party going!”

A presale for fan club members kicks off on December 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Followed by a Citi cardmember presale, beginning at noon on Tuesday. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program members, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

For tickets to catch “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” before it ends, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” dates can be found below:

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” 2024 Dates

March 20 – Las Vegas, NV | Bakkt Theater

March 22 – Las Vegas, NV | Bakkt Theater

March 23 – Las Vegas, NV | Bakkt Theater

March 27 – Las Vegas, NV | Bakkt Theater

March 29 – Las Vegas, NV | Bakkt Theater

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV | Bakkt Theater

April 3 – Las Vegas, NV | Bakkt Theater

April 5 – Las Vegas, NV | Bakkt Theater

April 6 – Las Vegas, NV | Bakkt Theater

Last Updated on December 6, 2023