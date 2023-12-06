Red Hot Chili Peppers fans in Los Angeles will have to wait a little longer to see the rockers take the stage.

The group was slated to perform at the Kia Forum on Saturday, December 9 as a part of the 32nd annual KROQ “Almost Acoustic Christmas” gig, however, the band took to social media to share that they will no longer be able to attend due to a band member’s injury.

“It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas,” the Red Hot Chili Peppers said in a statement. “A band member was injured, preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks.”

The RHCP are making it up to fans, however, for the newly-announced show, dubbed “Almost Acoustic Christmas Encore” on March 2, 2024. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honored at the new show date.

While the band did not specify the nature of the injury — or which band member was injured — they noted that they are “excited to make it up to you” alongside KROQ.

The rockers also just announced the extension of their “Unlimited Love Tour” into 2024, which is set to run from May through July. The new dates follow the RHCP’s release of two studio albums last year: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

A general on sale for the “Unlimited Tour” begins on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See their full round of upcoming tour dates and shows below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates 2024

Sat Feb 17 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

Tue Feb 20 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Fri Feb 23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival

Sat Mar 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (RESCHEDULED from December 9, 2023)

Tue May 28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri May 31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge

Sun Jun 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Wed Jun 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Jun 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri Jun 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tue Jul 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Jul 12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Jul 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Mon Jul 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Last Updated on December 6, 2023