Legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced the extension of their Unlimited Love Tour into 2024. The tour is set to include special guests Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand, and IRONTOM on select dates.

Following the success of their 2022 and 2023 tour runs, the band is scheduled to take the stage across North America, kicking-off the run on May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington, at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater. It will continue through various cities such as Salt Lake City, West Palm Beach, Virginia Beach, and Toronto before wrapping up on July 30 in St. Louis at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The “Unlimited Love Tour” tickets will be available starting Tuesday, December 5, with an exclusive Citi presale. Through the Citi Entertainment program, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of this early access opportunity until Thursday, December 7, 10 p.m. local time. An artist presale is set to begin on Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time, with additional pre sales on Thursday, December 7. The general on-sale for the public will commence on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets can be purchased at redhotchilipeppers.com.

For tickets to the Unlimited Love tour, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2024 DATES – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Sat Feb 17 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

Tue Feb 20 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Fri Feb 23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2024 ‘UNLIMITED LOVE’ TOUR DATES

Tue May 28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri May 31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge

Sun Jun 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Wed Jun 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Jun 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri Jun 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tue Jul 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Jul 12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Jul 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Mon Jul 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Last Updated on December 6, 2023