Renowned comedian Bill Burr is set to take his act across North America with his upcoming 2024 tour, spanning 16 cities from February through July.

The “Bill Burr Live” tour is scheduled to begin on February 16 in Rancho Mirage, California, where he will then make stops in cities such as Vancouver, Nashville, Denver, and San Jose before wrapping up on July 21 in London, Ontario at Harris Park at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.

Burr is also known for his Netflix film, “Old Dads,” and has most recently lent his voice to the animated feature, “Leo,” alongside Adam Sandler. Beyond his success in the world of film, Burr is a familiar voice in the podcast realm with his hit show, the “Monday Morning Podcast.”

Presale tickets to Bill Burr Live will be available through Live Nation on Wednesday, December 6. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

For tickets to see Bill Burr live, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Bill Burr Live dates can be found below:

‘Bill Burr Live’ 2024 Tour Dates

02/16 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show – Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

02/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena – JFL Vancouver

02/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

03/08 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live

03/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

04/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/18 – Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

06/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

06/19 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

07/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Assiniboine Park – Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

07/21 – London, ON @ Harris Park – Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

Last Updated on December 6, 2023