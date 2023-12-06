Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena is taking a step to become more sustainable, launching a reusable pilot program during the upcoming Depeche Mode shows at the venue this month.

The concerts are set to take place on December 15 and 17 as a part of their North American tour. During the gigs, the venue will introduce the r.Cup reusable pilot program, which is a part of the reuse platform r.World. While the arena already sorts single use food service ware for recycling with its partner ABM, this pilot program will allow the arena and r.World to divert hundreds of single-use cups from being tossed, and instead, recycled.

Depeche Mode has successfully aimed to revolve their shows around sustainability. Back in 2010, the group partnered with Hublot, raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer research and brought clean water to developing communities around the world with The Teenage Cancer Trust and charity. Additionally, they’ve worked with Live Nation’s Green Nation to focus on on limiting use of single-use plastics, improved recycling, and food and other waste reduction.

“We were inspired by the artist’s passion for eco-conscious initiatives and felt this was a fantastic opportunity to implement this exciting inaugural pilot with AEG’s established partner, r.World,” President of Crypto.com Arena Lee Zeidman said in a statement. “Commencing with the electrifying Depeche Mode concerts, our aim is to ignite a wave of positive change and rally our audience and partners to actively participate in shaping a more eco-conscious future.”

This is a part of the venue’s larger plan to become a more sustainable venue going forward. Following the launch, the venue will look over the data and may collaborate with current or future partners to make r.World a full-time option for fans.

Michael Martin, r.World Founder and CEO, said that the positive environmental impact potential of reuse is massive, especially at one of the busiest venues in the world.

“[Crypto.com arena has] led the industry and operated in the most environmentally innovative ways since opening in 1999, and so it’s no surprise they’re launching the pilot reuse program in the LA market and ultimately, driving change across the live events industry,” Martin said.

Already, r.World has already worked implemented Wash Hub facilities in Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., with plans to expand to 8-12 more cities over the next two years.

Find more information about r.World here.

Last Updated on December 6, 2023