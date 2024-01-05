Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere has become a phenomenon in the music industry, breaking barriers of a typical music venue, and everyone is wondering: who will perform at the space next?

The $2.3 billion venue includes floor-to-ceiling wraparound interior LED screens and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers. It is currently the largest spherical structure on Earth and was designed to be unlike no other entertainment space. The Sphere debuted in September with U2 for their “U2:UV Achtung Baby” residency. The show became such a hit that the residency was extended twice through 2024. At this time, the only other confirmed musical act this year is Phish, who is set to take over the venue for a four-night run in April.

According to a study by Casino.org, which surveyed 3,000 Americans on which rumored artist they’d like to see play the Sphere next, most people opted to see the Lady GaGa. Known for her dramatic appearances, stage presence, and killer vocals that landed her the lead role in “A Star is Born,” it’s no surprise that the “Bad Romance” star scored the No. 1 spot.

Beyonce, who just wrapped-up a massive world tour and debuted her concert film, clocked in at No. 2, followed by the rockers of Coldplay and Beatles superstar Paul McCartney. People are also interested in seeing The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Harry Styles, and KISS take over the venue. Although rumors circulated of Dead & Company performing at the Sphere, the group took the last spot on the list of rumored acts.

On the other hand, out of a list of top-streamed Spotify artists, those surveyed chose global pop superstar Taylor Swift to perform at the Sphere; over the past year, Swift has become a cultural sensation, taking the world by storm with The Eras tour. Swift was followed by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Eminem, and McCartney.

| RELATED: ‘A Place Like Nowhere Else In The World’: Design Company Details Sphere’s Interior |

The study also found that music fans would like to see a pop artist play the venue. Rock, hip-hop, metal/punk, and R&B were also of interest.

Aside from music, the Sphere already announced it will expand into the world of sports, as it is likely to host the 2024 NHL Draft, as well as a UFC match. The Sphere is also looking to expand globally; while London rejected a proposal, the company is looking to construct a venue in Abu Dhabi, and they’re also in talks with “multiple international markets.”

Last Updated on January 5, 2024