Meta, formerly known as Facebook, continues to make strides in the virtual reality (VR) world, and their latest venture, “Music Valley,” takes center stage with the premiere of “Jack Harlow: No Place Like Home” – an immersive VR concert and documentary special.

Released on Thursday, January 4, the event is a unique opportunity for Meta Quest VR headset owners in select regions to experience rapper Jack Harlow’s behind-the-scenes journey during his No Place Like Home tour in his home state of Kentucky.

Produced by Range Media Productions, Media.Monks, and Harlow himself in collaboration with Meta, the immersive VR concert is set to run through January 25, providing a limited-time window for fans to dive into the experience.

Jack Harlow’s “No Place Like Home” tour, spanning from November 24 to December 3, encompassed six shows across various cities in Kentucky, and wrapped up at Lexington’s Rupp Arena. This tour marked Harlow’s only headlining run in 2023, following the release of his third studio album, Jackman. The setlist for the No Place Like Home tour featured a mix of Harlow’s hits, including “First Class,” “Creme,” “Thru the Night,” “Route 66,” “Sundown,” and more.

As Meta continues to pivot toward VR experiences and the metaverse, “Music Valley” promises more exciting concerts in the pipeline. Past performances have included renowned artists such as Blackpink, Jorja Smith, and Victoria Monét. In the previous year, iHeartRadio Live hosted The Kid LAROI in Music Valley, while Red Rocks Live delivered a VR experience featuring Louis The Child and other artists. Each of these VR concerts, including Harlow’s “No Place Like Home,” remains accessible on Meta Quest for one month after their air date.

Last Updated on January 10, 2024