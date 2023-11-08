Broadway is about to get a dash of 80s glam and pop culture royalty as Boy George prepares to make his debut in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” George is set to portray the role of Harold Zidler, the eccentric owner of the legendary Moulin Rouge cabaret in this Tony-Award-winning production. The show is scheduled to run from February 6 to May 12.

During a recent appearance on The TODAY Show, George shared his excitement about joining the cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” stating, “Just being part of an ensemble is really fun.”

“You can’t have an ego, because there’s too many people,” he said. “It’s about fitting in, especially because everyone’s been doing this show for a while. So hopefully, they’re going to teach me.”

This decision marks Boy George’s return to the Broadway stage after almost two decades. In 2003, he made his Broadway debut with the musical, “Taboo,” a semi-autobiographical production recounting his life journey from the formation of Culture Club and the New Romantic club scene in London.

Last Updated on November 8, 2023