The curtains have risen on a new murder mystery as “Deadly Stages” makes its Off-Broadway debut at Theatre Row’s Stage 5 under the direction of Mark Finley. Officially opening on February 25 and running until March 16, “Deadly Stages” invites theatergoers to immerse themselves into a world of drama and deception.

Penned by Marc Castle and Mark Finley, “Deadly Stages” pays homage to the golden age of backstage murder mysteries. The show is set against the backdrop of Broadway in the 1940’s and 1950’s, following the story of Veronica Traymore — a Broadway star whose dreams of headlining a play are shattered when a murder takes place.

Castle not only co-wrote the play but also stars as Traymore, working alongside Tom Galantich, David Leeper, Dani Marcus, Rob Hancock, and Ellen Reilly.

The creative team behind “Deadly Stages” includes set and costume design by Court Watson, lighting design by Zach Pizza, original music and sound design by Morry Campbell, and video design by David Leeper.

For theater enthusiasts looking to experience “Deadly Stages,” find tickets here. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”