The jam band icons of Phish already have a huge year planned with their 11th music festival and residency at Las Vegas’ famed Sphere, and now, they’re hitting the road for a round of summer tour dates.

The newly-announced trek kicks-off with three shows at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. From there, they’ll appear at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, East Troy’s Alpine Music Valley Theatre, and the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. They’ll also stop at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena and the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts before wrapping-up with a four-night run in Commerce City, Colorado at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Phish fans can begin requesting tickets at the band's official website ahead of the general on sale, slated to take place on Friday, March 15.

This August, Phish is taking over Dover’s Woodlands, home of Firefly Music Festival, for a four-night music festival dubbed Mondegreen. They’re also set to appear at The Sphere for a four-night residency from April 18 through 21, promising “completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience.”

See all of Phish’s upcoming show dates below:

Phish Tour Dates 2024

04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

07/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/26 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/27 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/28 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre

07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

08/02 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/04 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/09 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/10 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/11 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/15 – Dover, DE @ Mondegreen

08/16 – Dover, DE @ Mondegreen

08/17 – Dover, DE @ Mondegreen

08/18 – Dover, DE @ Mondegreen

08/29 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/30 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park