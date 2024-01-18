The band-jam, psychedelic rockers of Phish are hosting a multi-night camping festival in Delaware this year, and now, the group has revealed some details.

The festival, dubbed Mondegreen, is set to take place from August 15 to 18 in Dover. This will mark Phish’s 11th self-produced festival and their first since 2015’s Magna Ball. The Woodlands, nestled in Dover, is usually home to Firefly music festival, though no 2023 edition has been announced at this time.

Fans can purchase travel packages starting Thursday, January 18 at 10 a.m., followed by camping passes available Friday, January 19 at 11 a.m. EST via the festival’s official website. Additionally, tickets are available via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Phish has always offered special opportunities for their fans ever since their famed Clifford Ball, which took place at a former Air Force base in New York in 1996. While they held nine other festivals, their most event, dubbed Curveball, did not go as planned. Curveball, slated to go-down in 2018, was abruptly cancelled last-minute in Watkins Glen over safety concerns.

Alongside Mondegreen, Phish has been tapped as the next artist to take over the widely-acclaimed Las Vegas Sphere, bringing an immersive concert experience to fans across a four-night run in April. The shows at the Sphere promise a “completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience.”