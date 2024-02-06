The Olivier-winning “Cabaret” revival is set to welcome two new stars, Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway, into its Kit Kat Club beginning March 11. The duo is poised to take over iconic roles, with Delevingne stepping into the shoes of Sally Bowles and Treadaway as The Emcee.

Delevingne and Treadaway will be replacing Rebecca Lucy Taylor and Jake Shears, who will conclude their performances on March 9. Also set to join the cast is Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, taking over the role of Clifford Bradshaw from Nathan Ives-Moiba, who had his final performance on January 27.

“There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role.” Delevingne expressed.

Treadaway, celebrated for his role in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” shared his thrill at joining the Kit Kat Club, stating, “It’s a huge thrill to be asked to take this on, and I’m very excited to get started.”

The March 11 show will also feature Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, Teddy Kempner as Herr Shultz, and Nic Myers, who will occasionally step into the role of Sally Bowles.

The production is set to see some temporary adjustments due to Delevingne’s absence for 22 performances in March, April, and May – encouraging audiences to check the full schedule at KitKat.Club before securing their tickets.

The “Cabaret” revival, which opened in December 2021, has garnered acclaim, securing seven Olivier Awards. Its success has prompted a transfer to Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, with performances set to begin on April 1 and an opening night scheduled for April 21.

For tickets to all your favorite theater and Broadway shows, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”