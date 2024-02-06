Stevie Nicks, the iconic voice behind Fleetwood Mac, is set to embark on a new solo tour, with 12 additional shows spanning from coast to coast.

Nicks will kick-off her solo journey this weekend in Atlantic City on February 10 at Mark G Etess Arena. Then, she’ll head to cities such as Baltimore, Hollywood (FL), New Orleans, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Albany before wrapping up her solo performances on June 18 at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena.

Nicks is also set to join forces with Billy Joel for two co-headlining shows in Arlington on March 9 at AT&T Stadium and Chicago on June 21 at Soldier Field.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, February 8 with the “ENERGY” via Nick’s official website, followed by a general on sale February 9. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Nicks’ 2024 tour dates can be found below:

Stevie Nicks 2024 Tour Dates

02/10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena

02/14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

02/17 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

02/21 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

02/24 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/28 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/03 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

03/06 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Music Fest

05/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/10 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

05/14 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena

05/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

05/21 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Resort and Casino

05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa

05/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

05/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

06/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

06/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

06/12 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

06/15 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

* = w/ Billy Joel