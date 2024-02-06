Stevie Nicks, the iconic voice behind Fleetwood Mac, is set to embark on a new solo tour, with 12 additional shows spanning from coast to coast.
Nicks will kick-off her solo journey this weekend in Atlantic City on February 10 at Mark G Etess Arena. Then, she’ll head to cities such as Baltimore, Hollywood (FL), New Orleans, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Albany before wrapping up her solo performances on June 18 at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena.
Nicks is also set to join forces with Billy Joel for two co-headlining shows in Arlington on March 9 at AT&T Stadium and Chicago on June 21 at Soldier Field.
Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, February 8 with the “ENERGY” via Nick’s official website, followed by a general on sale February 9. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of Nicks’ 2024 tour dates can be found below:
Stevie Nicks 2024 Tour Dates
02/10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena
02/14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
02/17 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
02/21 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
02/24 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/28 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/03 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
03/06 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
03/09 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *
05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Lovin’ Life Music Fest
05/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/10 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
05/14 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena
05/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/21 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Resort and Casino
05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa
05/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
05/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
06/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
06/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
06/12 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
06/15 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *
* = w/ Billy Joel
