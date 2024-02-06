Bikini Kill is set to head out on a trek from March through September with stops in European and South & North American cities.

The pioneers of the “riot grrrl” movement will perform in Mexico and South America, beginning in Mexico City on March 3 before heading to São Paulo, Santiago, Buenos Aires and more until the mid-month. Early summer will see the punk band play several European and U.K. cities including Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Glasgow and more from June 1 through 16. In-between, vocalist Kathleen Hanna will embark on a book tour in May celebrating the release of her upcoming memoir, “Rebel Girl: My Life As a Feminist Punk,“ which is due May 14.

Bikini Kill’s North American run will kick-off August 15 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, making stops in San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and more before concluding on September 11 at the Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore.

Formed in Olympia, Washington in 1990, the group currently consists of all original members aside from guitarist Billy Karren. The lineup includes singer and songwriter Kathleen Hanna, bassist Kathi Wilcox, and drummer Tobi Vail. The group dropped two LPs and several EPs before disbanding in 1997.

In 2019, Bikini Kill joined forces again to play several gigs in U.S. and Europe. Although they announced a 13-date North American tour for 2020 following the 2019 shows, they had to reschedule it to 2022 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Hanna pointed out to the dual forces of Donald Trump’s presidency and the #MeToo movement as a reason for their reunion.

“Since Trump was elected, there’ve been all these times when the news is on and I’m singing a Bikini Kill song in my head,” Hanna said. “It’s like I need to hear these songs… With the #MeToo movement and a president who says, ‘Grab them by the pussy,’ it’s hard not to feel like, ‘OK, feminism’s coming back.”

Tickets for all shows will head on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. via Bikini Kill’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the band’s full tour schedule below:

Bikini Kill 2024 Tour Dates

03/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Pabellón Oeste

03/05 – São Paulo, BR @ Audio

03/07 – Santiago, CH @ Blondie

03/09 – Buenos Aires, AR @ C Complejo Art Media

03/12 – Lima, PE @ Teatro Leguia

03/14 – São Paulo, BR @ Audio

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – Bordeaux, FR @ Grand Parc

06/03 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

06/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

06/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

06/12 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/13 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

06/14 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

08/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

08/21 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge

08/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

08/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

08/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoor)

08/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/04 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

09/06 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

09/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage