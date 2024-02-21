Nicholas Sparks’ timeless love story behind “The Notebook” had its Broadway debut on February 10, and already, the production reportedly joined the “$1 Million Club” during its first week of showings.

“The Notebook” is currently showing seven weekly previews at the Gerald Shoenfeld Theatre with a scheduled opening on March 14. After its opening, the production will run eight shows per week. Ticket prices sold on average for $141, with the highest tickets going for $323. According to Playbill, 100% of the seats were filled, meaning that grosses are only expected to rise from here.

The musical, based on Sparks’ 1996 novel of the same name, includes a book by Bekah Brunstetter and music and lyrics from Ingrid Michaelson with direction from Michael Greif and Schele Williams.

“The Notebook” delves into the story of Allie and Noah, set in 1940’s South Carolina. The pair, who fell in love as teenagers, spent years apart living their own lives until they reconnect again as adults. However, when they meet years later, Allie is engaged. The two reminisce on old times and Allie is forced to make the hardest decision of her life: choosing the man her parents always wanted, or spending the rest of her life with her first true love.

“I have always felt fortunate for the wonderful partners that helped bring Noah and Allie’s love story to the big screen and, now, I am grateful for the incredibly talented team that has created a remarkable musical stage production of ‘The Notebook’ for live audiences to experience and enjoy,” Sparks said, noting that he can’t wait for fans to “see the story in its newest form on stage.”

