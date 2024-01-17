After weeks of waiting and rumors, the highly-anticipated lineup for the biggest music festival in the U.S. — if not the whole world — was announced Tuesday night. The California event is set to feature headlining performances from dreamy, indie-pop artist Lana Del Rey, rapper Tyler The Creator, and hip-hop artist Doja Cat. In a surprise turn of events, the dance/indie-rock icons of No Doubt also scored a headlining spot.

Dubbed the most talked-about and profitable music event in the country, Coachella brings-in around 125,000 daily fans to the small desert town of Indio across two weekends every April. This year’s event is slated to take place from April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21,

While Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, and Doja Cat have taken the stage at the Empire Polo Club before, this will be their first time headlining the event. No Doubt, a top act in the ’90s with tracks like “Don’t Speak” and “I’m Just A Girl,” haven’t released new material since 2012.

While Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, and Doja Cat were rumored to be headlining the event — which was leaked over the past week — it’s certainly no feat to take likely, no matter where their name falls on the bill. After all, performing at Coachella is an experience artists can only dream of achieving throughout their career, helping catapult them into the spotlight with hundreds of thousands of fans tuning-in. As for No Doubt, this will certainly bring-in new (yet possibly older aged) festivalgoers to the desert, offering a nostalgic set.

Other top acts set to take the stage include Latin stars Peso Pluma and J Balvin, hip-hop’s Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty, and the rockers of Deftones and Bleachers. The fest will also feature pop’s Renee Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bebe Rexha, as well as EDM’s Grimes and DJ Snake. Alternative/indie artists The Aquabats and Brittany Howard, the pop-punkers of Taking Back Sunday, and K-Pop group ATARASHII GAKKO! are among the artists rounding-out the bill.

| RELATED: Coachella’s Lineup Delay Causes Frustration Across Industry |

The delay in the release of the lineup was not only affecting fans — who were waiting to hear who would be playing the full bill before purchasing tickets — but for other festival organizers. Coachella’s radius clause, which first came to light in 2012, prohibits acts from performing at any festival in North America from December 15 to May 1; they’re also barred from playing in Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, or San Diego for up to three months before and after the festival. Additionally, artists cannot announce festival appearances for the other 45 states in North America until after the Coachella lineup is announced in January.

Passes first went on sale in June 2023, though festivalgoers can still register for access on the festival’s official website, with presale tickets available Friday, January 19 at 11 a.m. PST. Organizers note that fans should look for weekend two for “the best chance” at scoring tickets. Tickets are also available via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order) and Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full lineup below: