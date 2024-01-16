Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire announced an extension of their “Sing A Song All Night Long Tour” into 2024. The newly revealed 13-date leg is set to kick off on May 23 in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena and conclude on June 16 at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena.

The tour will take concertgoers on a journey through various cities, including Jacksonville, Memphis, Orlando, Tulsa, San Antonio, Louisville, and Buffalo.

The “Sing A Song All Night Long Tour” initially made its debut in 2023 with a sold-out 20-date run. The overwhelming response from fans has prompted Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire to extend their tour, giving fans a chance to catch the musical duo live.

Lionel Richie, a music icon renowned for hits like “All Night Long” and “Hello,” is not only extending his tour but also has his “King of Hearts” residency at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Earth, Wind & Fire, no stranger to creating musical magic, will continue to dazzle audiences beyond their collaboration with Richie. Following the spring tour, Earth, Wind & Fire is scheduled to join forces with Chicago for a co-headlining summer trek.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 17, followed by a general on sale Friday, January 19 via Richie’s official website. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Sing A Song All Night Long Tour” dates can be found below:

Lionel Richie ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour Dates

05/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

05/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

05/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

05/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

05/31 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

06/06 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

06/07 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

06/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

06/13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

06/14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

06/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena