Sum 41 fans: it’s your last chance to see the pop-punkers on tour this year.

The “Fat Lip” singers announced they’ll be heading out on their final-ever world headlining tour, dubbed “Tour of the Setting Sum.” The run is set to kick-off on March 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia. From there, they’ll head to Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and Mexico before heading to the U.S., stopping in cities like Boston, New York City, Nashville, Denver, Orlando, and Los Angeles. In between, they’ll appear across Europe, where they’ll play their largest show to date to a sold-out crowd of over 35,000 people at Paris La Défense Arena in France. Additionally, the group will appear at festivals like Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

They’ll return to their home country to “end it where it all began” in Canada for the final show, slated for January 30, 2025 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The Interrupters will provide support throughout the run.

We're going to end it where it all began…. TOUR OF THE SETTING SUM will end at @ScotiabankArena in Toronto on January 30, 2025. Pre-sale begins Wednesday January 17th @ 10 AM EST. pic.twitter.com/M5kvocx0Ug — Sum 41 (@Sum41) January 17, 2024

Presale tickets are available this week ahead of a general on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. local time via Sum 41's official website.

Sum 41 will be touring in support of their upcoming double album, Heaven :x: Hell, due March 29 via Rise Records. Heaven is described as “10 tracks of snarling high energy pop punk,” while Hell will provide 10 “heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks.”

After 27 years together, Sum 41 announced they would be breaking-up earlier this year. Throughout their career, the group cemented a spot in the rock scene, releasing seven studio albums and selling over 15 million records worldwide. They’re known for blending pop-punk with melodic hardcore, nu metal, and even rap elements. Tracks like “Still Waiting,” “In Too Deep,” and “The Hell Song” will go down as staples in rock history.

Find a full list of Sum 41’s final tour dates below:

Sum 41 | “Tour of the Setting Sum” 2024

March 1 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Uptown Park

March 2 – Yogyakarta, Indonesia – Kridosono Stadium

March 4 – Singapore, Singapore – Star Theatre

March 5 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Megastar Arena

March 14 – Sapporo, Japan – Zepp

March 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Punkspring

March 18 – Yokohama, Japan – Zepp

March 19 – Nagoya, Japan – Zepp

March 21 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Lives

March 22 – Fukuoka, Japan – Zepp

March 23 – Osaka, Japan – Punkspring

March 30 – Monterrey, Mexico – Pa’l Norte

April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro

April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave

April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave

April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6

April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

June 14 – Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People

June 15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

June 16 – Derby, United Kingdom – Download Festival

June 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park

June 21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

June 22 – Lyon, France – Slamdunk

June 23 – Schneesel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

June 26 – Viviero, Spain – Resurection

June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Air

June 29 – GeiselWind, Germany – Mission Ready

June 30 – Marmande, France – Garorock

July 4 – Nantes, France – La Nuit de l’Erdre

July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 6 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes

July 7 – Hunxe, Germany – Ruhrpott Rodeo

July 9 – Milan, Italy – I-Days

July 11 – Argeles sur mar, France – Les Deferlantes

July 12 – Madrid, Spain – Madcool

July 13 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive

August 1 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beausejour

August 7 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora

August 8 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora

August 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze

September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds

September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater

September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex

September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

November 23 – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena

January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – FINAL SHOW