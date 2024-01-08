According to a report from music industry trade source HitsDailyDouble, Lana Del Rey and Tyler the Creator are slated to headline Coachella in 2024. The festival, renowned for showcasing diverse and star-studded lineups, is also reportedly in talks with Doja Cat and the rising star Peso Pluma.

The festival’s 2024 edition is scheduled to unfold over two weekends, from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

While both Lana Del Rey and Tyler the Creator have taken the Coachella stage before, this would mark their debut as headliners. Lana Del Rey, who made her first Coachella appearance in 2014, was set to perform again in 2020 before the festival was canceled due to Covid-19. Tyler the Creator has performed a number of years at the festival — once in 2011 as part of Odd Future and again as a solo artist in 2015 and 2018.

HitsDailyDouble is also reporting discussions are ongoing with other potential headliners, including the Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott – while pop sensation Dua Lipa had to decline a headlining slot due to timing issues.

This lineup has not been confirmed by festival organizers at this time. Stay with TicketNews as we learn more information regarding this year’s Coachella.

Last Updated on January 8, 2024