This year, Coachella is set to unveil a new stage, Quasar, dedicated to extended sets from some of the electronic music scene’s most celebrated artists. The lineup includes an array of artists, including familiar names and newcomers.

Quasar is poised to offer festival attendees an immersive journey through extended sets, allowing artists to showcase their creativity over three or more hours with two LED walls serving as the backdrop, synchronizing with the music in real time.

| RELATED: Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, Doja Cat, No Doubt |

Weekend one on the inaugural Quasar stage will see back-to-back performances from Honey Dijon and Green Velvet on Friday, followed by Michael Bibi on Saturday. Sunday is set to bring Jamie XX, Floating Points, and Daphni.

Weekend two is slated to include Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL headlining on Friday. On Saturday, Eric Prydz will perform a sunset set alongside Anyma. Finally, Diplo and Mau P will close out the weekend on Sunday.

| RELATED: Coachella Ticket Sales Lowest in Ten Years, Passes Still Available |

Amidst initial uncertainty surrounding delayed lineup releases and low ticket sales, Coachella organizers Goldenvoice have been steadily building anticipation with a series of announcements leading up to the event in an attempt to add to the festival’s allure.

Festival-goers can purchase Coachella tickets via the festival’s official website. Fans can also secure their tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.