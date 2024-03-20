The Grammy-nominated R&B/ hip-hop artist Bryson Tiller just revealed the release date of his long-awaited self-titled record, due April 5 via Trapsoul/RCA Records. The news arrived with the announcement of a 31-date North American tour in support of Tiller’s new music.

Kicking off May 11 at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds in Portland, the tour will make stops in several major cities including Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston and more before wrapping-up on September 21 at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Washington.

⚠️ The countdown BEGINS! The @brysontiller Tour is heading to a city near you! Tickets on sale Friday 3/22 at 10am local: https://t.co/XjqGXFdgPz pic.twitter.com/oGwEQ0eKOF — Live Nation (@LiveNation) March 19, 2024

Describing his music as trap and hip hop-influenced R&B, Tiller blends trap and soulful R&B with fresh rap and pop elements, stating that “R&B is his first love and it always will be.” He dropped studio albums Trapsoul (2015), True to Self (2017), Anniversary (2020), and Bryson Tiller (2024) so far, the latest of which will be released in early April. His debut album received triple platinum certification by the RIAA, and the sophomore record debuted atop the Billboard 200, while the “Exchange” single earned the musician his first Grammy Award nomination.

Tiller garnered two more Grammy Award nominations for his work with singer H.E.R on her 2018 single “Could’ve Been” and album Back of My Mind (2021).

The R&B singer unveiled the forthcoming LP’s first official single, “Calypso,” to hint fans a taste of what to expect from it, offering a mix of compelling lyrics and gripping rhythms. It followed his February single “Whatever She Wants,” which reached a new No. 19 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 and a new No. 8 peak on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs this week (dated March 24).

Tickets will be available starting with various pre-sales on Wednesday, March 20. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time via Tiller’s official website. Tiller fans can score tickets via secondary marketplaces like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The Bryson Tiller Tour Dates

Sat May 11 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Sun May 12 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue May 14 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed May 15 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Thu May 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed May 22 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*

Fri May 24 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sun May 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue May 28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Thu May 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jun 01 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon Jun 03 – New York, NY – The Theater at MSG

Thu Jun 06 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Fri Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

Sun Jun 09 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue Jun 11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 12 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jun 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sun Jun 16 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Tue Jun 18 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Jun 19 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jun 22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sun Jun 23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Jun 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Jun 26 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri Jun 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Fri Jul 5 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest

Thu Jul 11 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Stampede

Sat Sep 21 – Puyallup, WA – Washington State Fair