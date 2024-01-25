Coachella, the largest festival across North America — and quite possibly, the world — normally boasts the most highly-anticipated lineup during festival season. However, for the first time in 10 years, tickets to the coveted event are still available five days after the sale began.

According to data by SFGate, Coachella tickets for festivals from 2014 to 2022 were snatched-up incredibly fast, from anywhere between just 40 minutes to a little more than four hours. Fans would wait in virtual ticketing queues for hours to be able to score a spot at the Indio fest, yet this year, festivalgoers can still easily score tickets to either weekend directly from Coachella’s website.

Why is the lack of interest so prevalent different this year?

Coachella already made headlines earlier this month after organizers delayed their lineup announcement. Fans, artists, and other festival organizers across the country were becoming frustrated with the delay, mainly due to Coachella’s 2012 radius clause — prohibiting acts from performing at any other festival in North America from December 15 to May 1 and barring artists from announcing other festival appearances before Coachella’s.

Then, when Coachella organizers finally announced the lineup, many festivalgoers were left underwhelmed. This year’s event, slated to take place from April 12 to 14 and 19 to 21, will feature headlining performances from dreamy, indie-pop artist Lana Del Rey and rappers Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat, as well as a reunion set from No Doubt.

Coachella also has some stark competition with other recently-announced fests in the U.S. Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends, in particular, includes a massive lineup of hard-hitting R&B and hip-hop acts like Janet Jackson, Usher, and the Backstreet Boys. Additionally, The Killers, Post Malone, and SZA will take-over New York’s Governors Ball, while Malone, Pretty Lights, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to headline Bonnaroo.

Those interested in Coachella tickets can find them via the festival's official website.