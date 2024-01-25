The award-winning TV host, restauranteur, and chef Guy Fieri will launch a new event titled “Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest” filled with music and food, flavor and fun in Fieri’s style. The inaugural festival will be held in the chef’s birthplace of Columbus, Ohio from June 1 to 2.

Grammy Award-winning rockers Greta Van Fleet and multi-platinum selling country musician Kane Brown will headline the festival, leading the lineup including Bret Michaels, LOCASH and Niko Moon.

“You’ve been askin’ and we’ve been plannin’,” said Fieri. “I couldn’t be more stoked to finally announce that we’re bringing the heat to the Flavortown stage with my buddies Kane Brown, Greta Van Fleet, Bret Michaels, LOCASH, Niko Moon and even more to come. You’re not gonna want to miss this!”

After they made a breakthrough in 2017 with their chart-topping debut single, “Highway Tune,” Greta Van Fleet’s fame and success continued unabated. They kept garnering attention from rock fans with their hit tracks from their first two studio EPs, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires, the latter of which they won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

Topping the Billboard hard rock charts with debut and sophomore albums, Anthem of the Peaceful Army and The Battle at Garden’s Gate, respectively, the band dropped their third studio album, Starcatcher, in July 2023. Prior to Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, they will be touring across the U.S. in support of their latest record. See the full tour schedule here. They will also have two dates supporting Metallica’s “M72 Tour” at Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City on September 20 and 27, 2024.

Country star Brown will also head out on tour before and after the brand-new food & music festival. His upcoming “In The Air Tour” begins March 28, winding through the rest of spring and summer with a final show on September 14. Those interested can check out the entire program here.

Michaels’ hit-making career, on the other hand, spans three decades, producing hits including “Go That Far,” “Nothing But A Good Time,” and the No. 1 single “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.” The country duo LOCASH has earned eight charting singles and over 815 million global streams since 2015. Country continues to dominate the list; chart-topping country musician Niko Moon’s first single “Good Time” went No. 1 on country radio, and his new album Better Days is available nationwide now.

In addition to rock and country-breeze music of the event, festivalgoers will enjoy delicious bites from top chefs, culinary shows, rides, games, shopping, live comedy and classic cars.

Festivalgoers can grab tickets to Fieri’s Flavortown Fest via the festival’s official website. Tickets are also available onsecondary marketplaces like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off) or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”