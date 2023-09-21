Kane Brown will be out on tour once more in 2024, announcing plans for the In The Air Tour dates this week. The country star will be joined on the tour on select dates by special guests that include Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parma Lee, Locash, and Raelynn.

Tour dates for Kane Brown’s In The Air Tour kick off with a stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA on March 28 and wind through the rest of spring and summer, closing out with a September 14 performance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. IN between, stops include both arenas and stadiums across North America, including Prudential Center (Newark, NJ), Target Center (Minneapolis, MN), Moody Center (Austin, TX), T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV), Fenway Park (Boston, MA), and Coors Field (Denver, CO), plus a two-night stand at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Tickets for Kane Brown’s 2024 tour are on sale next week, with general public access slated to begin on Friday, September 28. Fans interested can register for an artist presale through Brown’s website here, which begins on Wednesday, September 26. More likely than not, there will also be other presales available by venue from promoter, arena, and support artists mailing lists – check individual show details for more information on potential presales.

Ticket Links

Kane Brown tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off for TicketNews readers

Kane Brown tickets at ScoreBig

Kane Brown tickets at SeatGeek

Kane Brown tickets at StubHub

Kane Brown tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership for TicketNews readers

Kane Brown tickets at Vivid Seats

Kane Brown In The Air 2024 Tour Dates

(Announced support acts in parenthesis)

March 28 – Charlottesville, Va. | John Paul Jones Arena (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

March 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. | PPG Paints Arena (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

March 30 – Newark, N.J. | Prudential Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 4 – Detroit, Mich. | Little Caesars Arena (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 5 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada | Scotiabank Arena (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 6 – Buffalo, N.Y. | Keybank Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 11 – Kansas City, Mo. | T-Mobile Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 12 – Rosemont, Ill. | Allstate Arena (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 18 – Des Moines, Iowa | Wells Fargo Arena (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 19 – Minneapolis, Minn. | Target Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 20 – Grand Forks, N.D. | Alerus Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 26 – Lubbock, Texas | United Supermarkets Arena (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 27 – Houston, Texas | Toyota Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

Apr. 28 – Austin, Texas | Moody Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

May 9 – Eugene, Ore. | Matthew Knight Arena (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

May 10 – Sacramento, Calif. | Golden 1 Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

May 11 – Sacramento, Calif. | Golden 1 Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

May 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah | Delta Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

May 18 – Las Vegas, Nevada | T-Mobile Arena (TBA special guest, Parmalee)

May 19 – Tempe, Ariz. | Boots in the Park (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

May 30 – Orlando, Fla. | Amway Center (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

May 31 – Tampa, Fla. | Amalie Arena (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

June 1 – Tampa, Fla. | Amalie Arena (Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)

June 7 – Raleigh, N.C. | PNC Arena (TBA special guest, Parmalee)

June 8 – Atlanta, Ga. | State Farm Arena (TBA special guest, Parmalee)

June 20 – Milwaukee, Wisc. | Summerfest

July 20 – Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park (Jon Pardi, LoCash, RaeLynn)

Aug. 16 – Seattle, Wash. | T-Mobile Park (Chris Young, LoCash, RaeLynn)

Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. | BMO Stadium (Tyler Hubbard, LoCash, RaeLynn)

Sept. 6 – Denver, Colo. | Coors Field (Bailey Zimmerman, LoCash, RaeLynn)

Sept. 14 – Arlington, Texas | Globe Life Field (Cole Swindell, LoCash, RaeLynn)

Last Updated on September 21, 2023