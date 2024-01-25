Mary J. Blige fans were enthused to see the “Family Affair” singer’s name on Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends festival lineup this week, however, the R&B star took to Instagram to share some sad news: she will not actually be performing at the festival.

“I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival,” she wrote. “Unfortunately my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later! I have the greatest fans in the world and can’t wait to see you in New York in a few short months!”

According to Billboard, sources close to Blige said that her representatives demanded the removal of her name from the lineup multiple times over the past 24 hours, but as of Thursday afternoon, she is still listed on the bill.

While Blige will not be appearing at the festival, there are plenty of other top acts set to take the stage on May 4, including R&B icons Janet Jackson, Usher, and Alicia Keys, the heartthrobs of the Backstreet Boys, pop’s Gwen Stefani and Ciara, and hip-hop stars Lil Wayne, Ludacris, and Nelly.

See the full poster (including Blige’s name on the lineup) below:

Presale tickets will be available starting Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. PST via the Lovers & Friends official website. Festvialgoers can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.