Mary J. Blige announced that she was listed on the highly-anticipated upcoming Lovers & Friends festival bill in error last week, but now, the “Family Affair” singer is back on the lineup.

Blige took to Instagram on Thursday to say that while she was “humbled” by the response after Lovers & Friends dropped their festival lineup, she will be unable to perform at the gig as she will be preparing for the “Strength of a Woman Summit” in New York a week later. She noted that her name was listed in error, and sources close to the singer told Billboard that Blige’s representatives demanded the removal of her name from the bill multiple times.

However, Blige appears to be back on the bill. On Friday, her name was featured alongside Janet Jackson and Alicia Keys on the festival’s poster lineup. In an Instagram story on Friday, she posted two emojis following the news: a smirking face and a bag of money.

Alongside Jackson and Keys, Blige joins a stacked lineup, including R&B icon Usher, the heartthrobs of the Backstreet Boys, popstars Gwen Stefani and Ciara, and hip-hop’s Lil Wayne, Ludacris, and Nelly. Nas, Nelly Furtado, Akon, Ne-Yo, T-Pain, Ja Rule, Ashanti, TLC, and M.I.A. are also slated to appear at the third-annual festival.

See the newly-released Lovers & Friends lineup below: