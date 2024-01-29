Madonna is notorious for being late to her own concerts, and now, she’s being sued by a pair of fans after a show in New York City was delayed by over two hours.

The lawsuit was filed in a Brooklyn federal court earlier this month for a show on December 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The plaintiffs allege the concert, which was already rescheduled from July after Madonna was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection, started more than two hours later than the original 8:30 p.m. start time.

Following news of the suit, the “Material Girl” singer and organizer Live Nation spoke out for the first time, claiming they will “defend the case vigorously.”

“The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck,” Madonna’s reps and Live Nation said in a statement. “This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously.”

According to the suit, Fellows and Hadden claimed they would have never purchased a ticket if they “had they known that the concerts would start after 10:30 p.m.,” noting that the singer did not notify ticketholders that the show would start much later than the start time on their ticket.

Additionally, the pair said the delayed start time affected their transportation after the show, claiming they were left “stranded in the middle of the night” with limited transportation options and increased ride share prices. They said the delay also caused harm as they had to “get up early and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

Madonna, Live Nation, and Barclays Center were named in the suit for alleged negligent misrepresentation.