Madonna has announced the updated itinerary for her North American dates on the Celebration Tour, with all but five rescheduled for new dates at the planned venues. The singer had pushed back the first leg of the tour due to illness that required hospitalization earlier this year, launching the tour with EU/UK dates this fall with promises to reschedule the postponed dates.

“Live Nation is pleased to confirm that most of the North America dates of Madonna’s Celebration Tour have been rescheduled and will take place immediately following the originally announced UK and Europe dates,” reads an announcement posted to the pop legend’s website this week.

“Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority,” it continued. “Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be cancelled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”

Cancelled shows include stops at Tulsa’s BOK Center, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Chase Center in San Francisco, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and Footprint Center in Phoenix. There are also a handful of shows that have been relocated to new venues in the same general market, including one New York show moved from Madison Square Garden to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and several Los Angeles performances switched from Crypto.com Arena to Kia Forum.

For those who purchased tickets to rescheduled shows, their original tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Tickets for shows that have been cancelled or switched up from one venue to another will see their purchase price refunded by the box office. Those who bought tickets to a relocated show will be contacted with a special presale opportunity for the new date if they wish to purchase new tickets.

Madonna’s new North American run begins on December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with shows there and in Washington D.C. before a break in late December. Shows pick back up in Boston in early January, and run throughout late winter and early spring before wrapping up with four shows in Mexico City April 20-24.

When Madonna’s tour dates initially went on sale, the process was marred with consumer complaints over the ticket pricing plans, which heavily leveraged “platinum” and “dynamic” pricing tactics to surge the numbers as high as the singer and her promoter Live Nation felt the market would bear. A month before the tour was set to kick off, the singer was reportedly hospitalized, leaving the tour in limbo while that was resolved. A decision was announced in July – less than a week before the tour was originally scheduled to open with a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver – that the North American Leg would be postponed, and the second leg in the EU/UK would now serve as the tour opener, with North America to be rescheduled at a later date.

The full rundown of Madonna’s rescheduled tour and links to ticket marketplaces is available below:

EU/UK Dates

October 14 — London, UK | The O2

October 15 — London, UK | The O2

October 17 — London, UK | The O2

October 18 — London, UK | The O2

October 21 — Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis

October 22 — Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis

October 25 — Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena

October 26 — Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena

October 28 — Stockholm, SE | Tele2 Arena

November 1 — Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi

November 2 — Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi

November 6 — Lisbon, PT | Altice Arena

November 7 — Lisbon, PT | Altice Arena

November 12 — Paris, FR | Accor Arena

November 13 — Paris, FR | Accor Arena

November 15 — Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena

November 16 — Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena

November 19 — Paris, FR | Accor Arena

November 20 — Paris, FR | Accor Arena

November 23 — Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum

November 25 — Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum

November 28 — Berlin, DE | Mercedes-Benz Arena

November 29 — Berlin, DE | Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 1 — Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

December 2 — Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

December 5 — London, UK | The O2

December 6 — London, UK | The O2

Original dates scheduled are indicated where applicable

December 13 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (no change)

December 14 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (no change)

December 16 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (Originally scheduled for MSG 8/27/23)

December 18 — Washington, DC | Capital One Arena (no change)

December 19 — Washington, DC | Capital One Arena (9/2/2023)

2024

January 8 — Boston, MA | TD Garden (8/30/2023)

January 9 — Boston, MA | TD Garden (8/31/2023)

January 11 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena (8/13/2023)

January 12 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena (8/14/2023)

January 15 — Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (8/5/2023)

January 18 — Montreal, QC | Bell Centre (8/19/2023)

January 20 — Montreal, QC | Bell Centre (8/20/2023)

January 22 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (8/23/2023)

January 23 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (8/24/2023)

January 25 — Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center (12/20/2023)

January 29 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (8/26/2023)

February 1 — Chicago, IL | United Center (8/9/2023)

February 2 — Chicago, IL | United Center (8/10/2023)

February 5 — Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena (8/7/2023)

February 8 — Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (8/2/2023)

February 13 — Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (7/30/2023)

February 17 — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (7/18/2023)

February 18 — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (7/19/2023)

February 21 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena (7/15/2023)

February 24 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center (1/13/2024)

February 27 — San Francisco, CA | Chase Center (10/4/2023)

February 28 — San Francisco, CA | Chase Center (10/5/2023)

March 1 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena (10/7/2023)

March 2 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena (10/8/2024)

March 4 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 9/27/23)

March 5 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 9/28/23)

March 7 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 9/30/23)

March 9 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 10/01/23)

March 11 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Combines shows originally scheduled on 1/7 & 1/8/24)

March 13 — Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena (1/11/2024)

March 16 — Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center (7/22/2023)

March 19 — Denver, CO | Ball Arena (7/25/2023)

March 24 — Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (9/18/2023)

March 25 — Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (9/19/2023)

March 28 — Houston, TX | Toyota Center (9/13/2023)

March 29 — Houston, TX | Toyota Center (9/14/2023)

April 1 — Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena (9/5/2023)

April 4 — Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena (9/7/2023)

April 6 — Miami, FL | Kaseya Center (9/9/2023)

April 7 — Miami, FL | Kaseya Center (9/10/2023)

April 14 — Austin, TX | Moody Center (9/21/2023)

April 15 — Austin, TX | Moody Center (9/22/2023)

April 20 — Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/25/2024)

April 21 —Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/27/2024)

April 23 — Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/28/2024)

April 24 — Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/30/2024)

Last Updated on August 15, 2023