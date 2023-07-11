All of the North American dates for Madonna’s upcoming Celebration Tour are officially postponed as of this week, according to the singer. The dates were in limbo since late June, when the singer’s management said she had been hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection” but nothing had been officially decided until this week.
“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” Madonna said in a post to her social media on Monday. “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”
The first show in North America had been scheduled for July 15 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, with shows then winding across the continent until early October. The tour will now apparently begin with a stop at The O2 in London, where shows are scheduled for October 14 and 15.
According to the artist page on Ticketmaster, some North America dates are appearing late in 2024 after the European leg- dates at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY show up on December 13-14, with Washington D.C. (December 18), Nashville (December 22), Inglewood (January 7-8, 2024), Palm Desert (Jan 11), Sacramento (Jan 13), San Francisco (Jan 15) and Phoenix (Jan 30) all showing up on new dates from their original schedule. Other dates in North America remain unresolved.
At this time, it is unclear whether or not those who have already purchased tickets for the Madonna tour dates for their original schedule will be able to request refunds from the event organizers.
“The Event Organizer has had to postpone your event,” reads a box of “important event info” on postponed dates. “Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. You can locate your tickets by signing in to your online account. If your event is eligible for a refund or credit, these options will be visible within the Event Details of your order.”
When Madonna’s tour dates initially went on sale, the process was marred with consumer complaints over the ticket pricing plans, which heavily leveraged “platinum” and “dynamic” pricing tactics to surge the numbers as high as the singer and her promoter Live Nation felt the market would bear. Tickets for the shows, once claimed to have been fully sold out in multiple markets, appear available though the surge pricing remains – “standard admission” for a ticket to an August 26 performance at Madison Square Garden in the arena’s lower bowl is $680, while “official platinum” prices go as high as $2,000 for a single seat.
Madonna The Celebration Tour Dates
European Leg
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
North American Leg
Wed Dec 13 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Thurs Dec 14 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Mon Dec 18 – Washington D.C. | Capital One Arena
Fri Dec 22 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sun Jan 7 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Mon Jan 8 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Thu Jan 11 – Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
Sat Jan 13 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Mon Jan 15 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Sat Jan 20 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Original scheduled dates – no reschedule dates have been revealed as of July 11
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
