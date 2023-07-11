All of the North American dates for Madonna’s upcoming Celebration Tour are officially postponed as of this week, according to the singer. The dates were in limbo since late June, when the singer’s management said she had been hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection” but nothing had been officially decided until this week.

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” Madonna said in a post to her social media on Monday. “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”

The first show in North America had been scheduled for July 15 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, with shows then winding across the continent until early October. The tour will now apparently begin with a stop at The O2 in London, where shows are scheduled for October 14 and 15.

According to the artist page on Ticketmaster, some North America dates are appearing late in 2024 after the European leg- dates at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY show up on December 13-14, with Washington D.C. (December 18), Nashville (December 22), Inglewood (January 7-8, 2024), Palm Desert (Jan 11), Sacramento (Jan 13), San Francisco (Jan 15) and Phoenix (Jan 30) all showing up on new dates from their original schedule. Other dates in North America remain unresolved.

At this time, it is unclear whether or not those who have already purchased tickets for the Madonna tour dates for their original schedule will be able to request refunds from the event organizers.

“The Event Organizer has had to postpone your event,” reads a box of “important event info” on postponed dates. “Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. You can locate your tickets by signing in to your online account. If your event is eligible for a refund or credit, these options will be visible within the Event Details of your order.”

When Madonna’s tour dates initially went on sale, the process was marred with consumer complaints over the ticket pricing plans, which heavily leveraged “platinum” and “dynamic” pricing tactics to surge the numbers as high as the singer and her promoter Live Nation felt the market would bear. Tickets for the shows, once claimed to have been fully sold out in multiple markets, appear available though the surge pricing remains – “standard admission” for a ticket to an August 26 performance at Madison Square Garden in the arena’s lower bowl is $680, while “official platinum” prices go as high as $2,000 for a single seat.

Madonna The Celebration Tour Dates

European Leg

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

North American Leg

Wed Dec 13 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Thurs Dec 14 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Mon Dec 18 – Washington D.C. | Capital One Arena

Fri Dec 22 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jan 7 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Mon Jan 8 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Thu Jan 11 – Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

Sat Jan 13 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Mon Jan 15 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Sat Jan 20 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Last Updated on July 11, 2023