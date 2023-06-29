Madonna’s celebration tour, set to kick off less than a month away, is reportedly on hold indefinitely. The 64-year-old pop icon was hospitalized for several days and is under medical care, according to her agent, but a full recovery is expected.
“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead [sic] to a several day stay in the ICU,” Guy Oseary wrote in an Instagram post published Wednesday. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”
“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the post continued. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them. including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”
Madonna’s Celebration World Tour, announced in January, was scheduled to launch with a July 15 show in Vancouver and bring the singer around the globe for seven months. The sales process was marred with consumer complaints over the ticket pricing plans, which heavily leveraged “platinum” and “dynamic” pricing tactics to surge the numbers as high as the singer and her promoter Live Nation felt the market would bear.
As of Thursday morning, the tour dates on ticket sales platforms remain unchanged, so it is unclear whether or not the primary market will be offering consumers refunds of their purchase price while the tour is in flux. Tickets for the shows, once claimed to have been fully sold out in multiple markets, appear available though the surge pricing remains – “standard admission” for a ticket to an August 26 performance at Madison Square Garden in the arena’s lower bowl is $680, while “official platinum” prices go as high as $2,000 for a single seat.
On her last tour, Madame X, Madonna also saw multiple concerts cancelled or rescheduled and fan complaints over late starts and other issues. That tour was originally supposed to kick-off in mid-September, but had to be pushed back by a few days due to “highly specialized production elements being delayed.” Then, she had to cancel gigs in Boston and New York City due an undisclosed knee injury, followed by a cancellation in Miami due to “indescribable pain.” She was slated to appear in Miami on the final date of her North American leg of the tour, but cancelled just two hours before show time, leaving fans furious.
The original schedule for the tour is included below – it is unclear whether the singer has plans to just wipe out the initial run but then start with a performance somewhere in the middle, or if the entire tour is being pushed back.
Madonna The Celebration Tour Dates
Original scheduled dates – tour is reportedly postponed but details have not been announced
North American Leg
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
European Leg
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Last Updated on June 29, 2023
