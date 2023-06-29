Madonna’s celebration tour, set to kick off less than a month away, is reportedly on hold indefinitely. The 64-year-old pop icon was hospitalized for several days and is under medical care, according to her agent, but a full recovery is expected.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead [sic] to a several day stay in the ICU,” Guy Oseary wrote in an Instagram post published Wednesday. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the post continued. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them. including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary)

Madonna’s Celebration World Tour, announced in January, was scheduled to launch with a July 15 show in Vancouver and bring the singer around the globe for seven months. The sales process was marred with consumer complaints over the ticket pricing plans, which heavily leveraged “platinum” and “dynamic” pricing tactics to surge the numbers as high as the singer and her promoter Live Nation felt the market would bear.

As of Thursday morning, the tour dates on ticket sales platforms remain unchanged, so it is unclear whether or not the primary market will be offering consumers refunds of their purchase price while the tour is in flux. Tickets for the shows, once claimed to have been fully sold out in multiple markets, appear available though the surge pricing remains – “standard admission” for a ticket to an August 26 performance at Madison Square Garden in the arena’s lower bowl is $680, while “official platinum” prices go as high as $2,000 for a single seat.

On her last tour, Madame X, Madonna also saw multiple concerts cancelled or rescheduled and fan complaints over late starts and other issues. That tour was originally supposed to kick-off in mid-September, but had to be pushed back by a few days due to “highly specialized production elements being delayed.” Then, she had to cancel gigs in Boston and New York City due an undisclosed knee injury, followed by a cancellation in Miami due to “indescribable pain.” She was slated to appear in Miami on the final date of her North American leg of the tour, but cancelled just two hours before show time, leaving fans furious.

The original schedule for the tour is included below – it is unclear whether the singer has plans to just wipe out the initial run but then start with a performance somewhere in the middle, or if the entire tour is being pushed back.

Ticket Links

Madonna tickets at MEGASeats | 10% Discount for TicketNews readers

Madonna tickets at ScoreBig

Madonna tickets at SeatGeek

Madonna tickets at StubHub

Madonna tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership for TicketNews readers

Madonna tickets at Vivid Seats

Madonna The Celebration Tour Dates

Original scheduled dates – tour is reportedly postponed but details have not been announced

North American Leg

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

European Leg

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Last Updated on June 29, 2023