LATEST
Madonna Adds New Shows to Tour; Fans Frustrated Over Prices Madonna Adds New Shows to Tour; Fans Frustrated Over Prices

Madonna Adds New Shows to Tour; Fans Frustrated Over Prices

ConcertsIndustryMusicTour Dates January 20, 2023 Dave Clark 0

Axs premium1 dynamic pricing24 dynamic ticket pricing1 Dynamic Tickets3 Madonna86 ticketmaster platinum4
Citing the usual “overwhelming” demand, Madonna’s management has added several new shows to the pop icon’s Celebration Tour in 2023, running second, third, or... Madonna Adds New Shows to Tour; Fans Frustrated Over Prices

Citing the usual “overwhelming” demand, Madonna’s management has added several new shows to the pop icon’s Celebration Tour in 2023, running second, third, or more shows in several cities. The tour saw tickets on sale for many venues this week. with more to come next week.

Initially announced as a 35-city run through North America and Europe, Madonna added a total of 13 new dates to the tour, all taking place in cities that already had a show scheduled. Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas all saw second performances added, while New York had a third show added at Madison Square Garden.

As is so often the case, fans who jumped early to purchase tickets for Madonna’s shows were greeted with aggressively high ticket pricing, and vented their frustrations online. One screenshot from an AXS “premium” (dynamic/surge/priced) page showed floor seats ranging as high as £1,054 from the box office, with other similar reports coming in from others at other venues.

ShowsOnSale

With demand surged (or at least implied to be surged by the prices and addition of new shows, though held-back tickets are a strong possibility), resale prices are also high at the moment. Ticket Club shows Madonna Celebration Tour tickets going for a minimum of $255 asking price for the August 26 Madison Square Garden show, for example, and similarly high $233 minimum for the July 22 show at Footprint Center in Arizona. Those prices are downright reasonable compared to the same show’s “official platinum” offerings of dynamic priced tickets – which range from a minimum of $401.80 all the way up to over $4,000 for seats in the sixth row near the stage.

madonna ticket prices ticketmaster platinum

The full currently announced schedule and links to ticket purchase sites are included below:

Ticket Links

Madonna tickets at MEGASeats – 10% off using code TICKETNEWS
Madonna tickets at Event Tickets Center
Madonna tickets at ScoreBig
Madonna tickets at StubHub
Madonna tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership using code TICKETNEWS
Madonna tickets at TicketNetwork
Madonna tickets at TicketSmarter

Madonna The Celebration Tour Dates

North American Leg

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center – NEW SHOW
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – NEW SHOW 
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW 
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – NEW SHOW 
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – NEW SHOW 
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena – NEW SHOW 
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW 
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW 
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – NEW SHOW 
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – NEW SHOW 
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW SHOW 
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – NEW SHOW 

European Leg

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2 – NEW SHOW 
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Last Updated on January 20, 2023 by Dave Clark

TicketSmarter - A Smarter Way to buy tickets
SeatGeek
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2022 TicketNews®