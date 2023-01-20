Madonna Adds New Shows to Tour; Fans Frustrated Over Prices
Citing the usual “overwhelming” demand, Madonna’s management has added several new shows to the pop icon’s Celebration Tour in 2023, running second, third, or more shows in several cities. The tour saw tickets on sale for many venues this week. with more to come next week.
Initially announced as a 35-city run through North America and Europe, Madonna added a total of 13 new dates to the tour, all taking place in cities that already had a show scheduled. Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas all saw second performances added, while New York had a third show added at Madison Square Garden.
As is so often the case, fans who jumped early to purchase tickets for Madonna’s shows were greeted with aggressively high ticket pricing, and vented their frustrations online. One screenshot from an AXS “premium” (dynamic/surge/priced) page showed floor seats ranging as high as £1,054 from the box office, with other similar reports coming in from others at other venues.
Looool Madonna is hilarious with these ticket prices pic.twitter.com/r6jX9w1laD
— Jess (@Jelly_Baby93) January 20, 2023
Good luck for all of you buying #Tickets for the @madonna show in #toronto today. I saw her years ago and loved it. I thought the ticket prices then were crazy! Rumor has it @Ticketmasterca is charging between $2000- $3000. Ouch! #madonnacelebrationtour #ticketmaster #Monopoly pic.twitter.com/8hEY6V5URE
— TheMktDept (@themktdept) January 20, 2023
Get a load of these Madonna ticket prices (for Chicago — local show presales start next week). pic.twitter.com/8hNnvPlhWb
— Ross Raihala (Alpha Male) 🏳️🌈 (@RossRaihala) January 18, 2023
Just spent a ridiculous amount of money to get tickets for London. No VIP, no special packages, nothing! Just seats! I love her Madgesty, but I’m appalled at the prices! And before you all start, yes I know I had a choice! #madonna #TheCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/kECObakQMd
— Scott Schiavone, Fashion Curator (@ScottWSchiavone) January 19, 2023
With demand surged (or at least implied to be surged by the prices and addition of new shows, though held-back tickets are a strong possibility), resale prices are also high at the moment. Ticket Club shows Madonna Celebration Tour tickets going for a minimum of $255 asking price for the August 26 Madison Square Garden show, for example, and similarly high $233 minimum for the July 22 show at Footprint Center in Arizona. Those prices are downright reasonable compared to the same show’s “official platinum” offerings of dynamic priced tickets – which range from a minimum of $401.80 all the way up to over $4,000 for seats in the sixth row near the stage.
The full currently announced schedule and links to ticket purchase sites are included below:
Madonna The Celebration Tour Dates
North American Leg
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center – NEW SHOW
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – NEW SHOW
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – NEW SHOW
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena – NEW SHOW
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – NEW SHOW
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – NEW SHOW
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW SHOW
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – NEW SHOW
European Leg
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2 – NEW SHOW
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
