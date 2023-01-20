Madonna Adds New Shows to Tour; Fans Frustrated Over Prices

Citing the usual “overwhelming” demand, Madonna’s management has added several new shows to the pop icon’s Celebration Tour in 2023, running second, third, or...

Citing the usual “overwhelming” demand, Madonna’s management has added several new shows to the pop icon’s Celebration Tour in 2023, running second, third, or more shows in several cities. The tour saw tickets on sale for many venues this week. with more to come next week.

Initially announced as a 35-city run through North America and Europe, Madonna added a total of 13 new dates to the tour, all taking place in cities that already had a show scheduled. Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas all saw second performances added, while New York had a third show added at Madison Square Garden.

As is so often the case, fans who jumped early to purchase tickets for Madonna’s shows were greeted with aggressively high ticket pricing, and vented their frustrations online. One screenshot from an AXS “premium” (dynamic/surge/priced) page showed floor seats ranging as high as £1,054 from the box office, with other similar reports coming in from others at other venues.

Looool Madonna is hilarious with these ticket prices pic.twitter.com/r6jX9w1laD — Jess (@Jelly_Baby93) January 20, 2023

Good luck for all of you buying #Tickets for the @madonna show in #toronto today. I saw her years ago and loved it. I thought the ticket prices then were crazy! Rumor has it @Ticketmasterca is charging between $2000- $3000. Ouch! #madonnacelebrationtour #ticketmaster #Monopoly pic.twitter.com/8hEY6V5URE — TheMktDept (@themktdept) January 20, 2023

Get a load of these Madonna ticket prices (for Chicago — local show presales start next week). pic.twitter.com/8hNnvPlhWb — Ross Raihala (Alpha Male) 🏳️‍🌈 (@RossRaihala) January 18, 2023

Just spent a ridiculous amount of money to get tickets for London. No VIP, no special packages, nothing! Just seats! I love her Madgesty, but I’m appalled at the prices! And before you all start, yes I know I had a choice! #madonna #TheCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/kECObakQMd — Scott Schiavone, Fashion Curator (@ScottWSchiavone) January 19, 2023

With demand surged (or at least implied to be surged by the prices and addition of new shows, though held-back tickets are a strong possibility), resale prices are also high at the moment. Ticket Club shows Madonna Celebration Tour tickets going for a minimum of $255 asking price for the August 26 Madison Square Garden show, for example, and similarly high $233 minimum for the July 22 show at Footprint Center in Arizona. Those prices are downright reasonable compared to the same show’s “official platinum” offerings of dynamic priced tickets – which range from a minimum of $401.80 all the way up to over $4,000 for seats in the sixth row near the stage.

The full currently announced schedule and links to ticket purchase sites are included below:

Madonna The Celebration Tour Dates

North American Leg

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sun Aug 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – NEW SHOW

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sun Sep 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Sep 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – NEW SHOW

European Leg

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Oct 15 – London, UK – The O2 – NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

