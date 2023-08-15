The Colts-Packers game back in 2016 left thousands of fans out of a lot of money when the game was cancelled last-minute. Now, those ticketholders are eligible for reimbursement.

Seven years ago, the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers were set to play the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 7, 2016. However, players expressed their concerns ahead of the game, calling the grounds at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium “unsafe” and “hard as concrete,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The game was ultimately cancelled that day due to field conditions. While the Hall of Fame promised fans refunds, lawyer Michael Avenatti filed a suit that would also cover ticketpayers’ travel expenses. Avenatti has been sentenced to prison for fraud, however, the suit is still viable — and ticketholders are finally getting their pay-out.

Only ticketholders who did not previously seek a refund from the league are eligible.

So, what can you potentially collect?

The amount spent for one or more tickets to the game (maximum of $250 per ticket)

The amount spent on travel — via airfare, train fare, or bus fare (up to $600 per person)

The amount spent on lodging for no more than two nights, including room, internet, parking, and taxes (up to $289 per night)

The amount spent for ground transportation to and from an airport in Cleveland, Canton, or nearby (up to $100 per person)

The amount spent on mileage for us of your own car (at 54 cents per mile from your residence to the stadium)

The amount spent on parking (up to $50 per vehicle)

Note: All of the above amounts are only eligible if ticketholders present receipts. Those who do not provide receipts will be eligible for the face-value amount of the ticket, including any processing, shipping, and handling fees, or a fixed sum of $300.

The only way to receive payment is by filing a claim. The deadline to submit a claim is Oct. 9, followed by a hearing on the proposed settlement on Nov. 17.

Find out more information on the settlement here and click here to file a claim.

Last Updated on August 15, 2023