“Let’s go girls” — a Shania Twain residency is here!

The “Any Man Of Mine” country superstar is bringing all the hits to the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas next year. The 24-date run is set to kick-off on May 10, 2024 and will run through Dec. 14.

In an interview Tuesday morning with CBS, Twain announced the residency, noting that this is a special time for her, as she’s “loving life and sharing my new music.”

“All the hits will be in the show and hopefully we’ll have a lot of fun together,” Twain said in the interview. “I’m looking forward to just sharing music and being in the same room with everybody that just wants to celebrate and take a break from, sometimes, everyday life.”

Twain is releasing a super deluxe 25th anniversary edition of her 1997 smash-hit record Come on Over on Aug. 25, dubbed the “diamond edition.” The LP is best-known for a whopping 12 singles, including tracks “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” “Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You).”

The Canadian singer/songwriter has sold over 100 million records throughout her 40-year career, earning the title of the top-selling woman country artist of all time. She’s released six studio records, including 2023’s Queen of Me.

See the full list of residency dates below.

Shania Twain | Come on Over Las Vegas Residency 2024

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

August 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31

September 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7

November 2024: 29, 30

December 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

