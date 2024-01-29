TRAIN and REO SPEEDWAGON are joining forces for the “Summer Road Trip 2024” tour. The diamond-selling bands are gearing up for a 44-city co-headlining trek, slated to kick off on July 8. Joining TRAIN and REO SPEEDWAGON as direct support on all dates is YACHT ROCK REVUE.
The tour is scheduled to begin in Somerset, Wisconsin at the Somerset Amphitheater on July 8. From there, the bands are set to visit major cities such as Pittsburgh, Toronto, Tampa, Houston, Denver, and Inglewood before wrapping-up on September 11 in Phoenix’s the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
TRAIN and REO SPEEDWAGON are set to perform an intimate sneak preview concert at Whiskey A Go Go nightclub on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 1. The two bands will also make their first-ever joint appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, January 31.
As the official card of the “Summer Road Trip 2024” tour, Citi is offering cardmembers exclusive access to presale tickets starting on Wednesday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. Fans can also participate in artist presales from January 31 at 10 a.m. local time until February 1 at 10 p.m. local time. General ticket sales will be available on February 2 at 10 a.m. local time via SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour Dates
Monday, July 8 – Somerset, WI | Somerset Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 10 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center
Thursday, July 11 – Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE ^
Friday, July 12 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Saturday, July 13 – Tinley Park, IL |Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Monday, July 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
Tuesday, July 16 – Maryland Heights, MO |Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 17 – Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre ^
Friday, July 19 – Lewiston, NY | Artpark ^
Saturday, July 20 – Toronto, ON |Budweiser Stage
Sunday, July 21 – Clarkston, MI |Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tuesday, July 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC
Wednesday, July 24 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Friday, July 26 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Saturday, July 27 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, July 28 – Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion ^
Wednesday, July 31 – Syracuse, NY | Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thursday, August 1 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
Saturday, August 3 – Hartford, CT | XFINITY Theatre
Sunday, August 4 – Mansfield, MA | The Xfinity Center
Tuesday, August 6 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
Wednesday, August 7 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Friday, August 9 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, August 10 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Sunday, August 11 – Wilmington, NC | Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^
Friday, August 16 – Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^
Saturday, August 17 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 18 – Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater
Tuesday, August 20 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, August 21 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thursday, August 22 – Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place ^
Friday, August 23 – Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater
Sunday, August 25 – Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Monday, August 26 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
Wednesday, August 28 – Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thursday, August 29 – Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 31 – Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre
Sunday, September 1 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Wednesday, September 4 – Ridgefield, WA |RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Friday, September 6 – Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 7 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sunday, September 8 – Inglewood, CA | The Kia Forum
Tuesday, September 10 – Chula Vista, CA |North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 11 – Phoenix, AZ |Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
^ No REO Speedwagon
