TRAIN and REO SPEEDWAGON are joining forces for the “Summer Road Trip 2024” tour. The diamond-selling bands are gearing up for a 44-city co-headlining trek, slated to kick off on July 8. Joining TRAIN and REO SPEEDWAGON as direct support on all dates is YACHT ROCK REVUE.

The tour is scheduled to begin in Somerset, Wisconsin at the Somerset Amphitheater on July 8. From there, the bands are set to visit major cities such as Pittsburgh, Toronto, Tampa, Houston, Denver, and Inglewood before wrapping-up on September 11 in Phoenix’s the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

TRAIN and REO SPEEDWAGON are set to perform an intimate sneak preview concert at Whiskey A Go Go nightclub on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 1. The two bands will also make their first-ever joint appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, January 31.

As the official card of the “Summer Road Trip 2024” tour, Citi is offering cardmembers exclusive access to presale tickets starting on Wednesday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. Fans can also participate in artist presales from January 31 at 10 a.m. local time until February 1 at 10 p.m. local time. General ticket sales will be available on February 2 at 10 a.m. local time via SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour Dates

Monday, July 8 – Somerset, WI | Somerset Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 10 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Thursday, July 11 – Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE ^

Friday, July 12 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, July 13 – Tinley Park, IL |Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Monday, July 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Tuesday, July 16 – Maryland Heights, MO |Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 17 – Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre ^

Friday, July 19 – Lewiston, NY | Artpark ^

Saturday, July 20 – Toronto, ON |Budweiser Stage

Sunday, July 21 – Clarkston, MI |Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tuesday, July 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wednesday, July 24 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Friday, July 26 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Saturday, July 27 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, July 28 – Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion ^

Wednesday, July 31 – Syracuse, NY | Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thursday, August 1 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, August 3 – Hartford, CT | XFINITY Theatre

Sunday, August 4 – Mansfield, MA | The Xfinity Center

Tuesday, August 6 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Wednesday, August 7 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Friday, August 9 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, August 10 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, August 11 – Wilmington, NC | Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

Friday, August 16 – Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

Saturday, August 17 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 18 – Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 20 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 21 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 22 – Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place ^

Friday, August 23 – Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater

Sunday, August 25 – Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Monday, August 26 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Wednesday, August 28 – Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 29 – Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 31 – Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 1 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wednesday, September 4 – Ridgefield, WA |RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Friday, September 6 – Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 7 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 8 – Inglewood, CA | The Kia Forum

Tuesday, September 10 – Chula Vista, CA |North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 11 – Phoenix, AZ |Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

^ No REO Speedwagon