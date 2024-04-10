Pete Davidson extends his “Prehab Tour” with a fresh set of dates across the U.S. Davidson, known for his unique humor and candid storytelling, has unveiled additional stops in cities spanning from Colorado to North Carolina and Wisconsin.

The tour is slated to begin with back-to-back shows in Bowling Green on April 13 and 14 at SkyPac and wrap up on July 27 in Rockford at the Coronado Theatre. The newly added shows, scheduled for May and June, will see Davidson taking the stage in various cities, including Salt Lake City, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Kansas City, Worcester, Pittsburgh, and Billings.

Tickets for the newly-announced dates go on sale to the public Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also secure spots to Davidson’s tour by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Davidson’s tour extension follows his recent announcement regarding the ending of his comedy series, “Bupkis.” Premiering on Peacock in May 2023, the show gave viewers a glimpse into Davidson’s personal life and struggles.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Pete Davidson 2024 ‘Prehab’ Tour Dates

04/13 — Bowling Green, KY @ SkyPac

04/13 — Bowling Green, KY @ SkyPac (Late Show)

04/20 — Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

04/27 — Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House

04/28 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/28 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel (Late Show)

05/04 — Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

05/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Comedy Zone

05/10 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

05/11 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino

05/12 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theatre

05/13 — Bakersfield, CA @ Historic Bakersfield Fox Theatre

05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre #

05/16 — Fort Collins, CO @ Lincoln Center #

05/17 — Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre #

05/18 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

05/18 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater (Late Show)

05/19 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

05/20 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center #

05/22 — Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre #

05/23 — Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre

05/24 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse #

05/25 — Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall #

05/26 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre #

06/08 — Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

06/12 — Green Bay, WI @ Weidner Center for the Performing Arts #

06/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre #

06/14 — Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Arts #

06/15 — Waukegan, IL @ Genessee Theatre

06/18 — Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent #

06/19 — Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre #

06/21 — Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium #

06/22 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom

06/22 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom (Late Show)

06/23 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

06/27 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount #

06/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater #

06/29 — Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

06/30 — Raleigh, NC @ Maymandi Concert Hall #

07/06 — Fort Yates, ND @ Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

07/07 — Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater #

07/13 — Dayton, OH @ Schuster PAC

07/20 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall

07/27 — Rockford, IL @ Coronado Theatre

# = Added Show